 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Hendrick Motorsports tops NASCAR Cup team Power Rankings entering 2024 season
Witt1_USA.jpg
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Royals Extend Bobby Witt Jr.
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies
Basketball Pickups: Greener Pastures and Maxi-mum Power!

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btesblinemovementv2_240205.jpg
Super Bowl 58 is a ‘very liquid market’
nbc_smx_250eventcrashv2_240205_1920x1080_2306646083823.jpg
Breaking down Detroit 250SX main event crash
nbc_smx_jettlawrencev2_240205.jpg
Lawrence avoids near-scary moment in 450SX win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Hendrick Motorsports tops NASCAR Cup team Power Rankings entering 2024 season
Witt1_USA.jpg
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Royals Extend Bobby Witt Jr.
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies
Basketball Pickups: Greener Pastures and Maxi-mum Power!

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btesblinemovementv2_240205.jpg
Super Bowl 58 is a ‘very liquid market’
nbc_smx_250eventcrashv2_240205_1920x1080_2306646083823.jpg
Breaking down Detroit 250SX main event crash
nbc_smx_jettlawrencev2_240205.jpg
Lawrence avoids near-scary moment in 450SX win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Lean heavily on 49ers scoring first in Super Bowl

February 6, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick take a look at some of the Super Bowl 58 prop bets, discussing why they favor the San Francisco 49ers to score first vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.
Up Next
nbc_roto_btesblinemovementv2_240205.jpg
6:23
Super Bowl 58 is a ‘very liquid market’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btefirstpropbets_240205.jpg
3:35
Lean heavily on 49ers scoring first in Super Bowl
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btetradedeadline_240201.jpg
5:42
NBA trade deadline buyers and sellers
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemvp_240201.jpg
5:30
Jokic hasn’t separated himself in the NBA MVP race
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btemagicv2_240131.jpg
3:23
Buying stock in Magic to win Southeast Division
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesbanytimetdsv2_240131.jpg
3:08
McCaffrey, Jennings, Juszczyk for SB touchdown bet
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btedpoy_240130.jpg
5:55
Analyzing NBA Defensive Player of the Year market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btenbamvp_240129.jpg
5:53
NBA MVP market hinges on Embiid’s health
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btesbmvp_240129.jpg
6:49
Quarterbacks favored in Super Bowl MVP market
Now Playing
nbc_roto_btekcbalrecap_240128.jpg
4:57
Chiefs offense ‘isn’t fixed’ after AFC title win
Now Playing