Watch Now
Why Steelers are viable bet vs. 49ers in Week 1
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the betting odds for the Steelers vs. 49ers in Week 1 and why Pittsburgh is a viable moneyline option in the matchup.
Up Next
Why Steelers are viable bet vs. 49ers in Week 1
Why Steelers are viable bet vs. 49ers in Week 1
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the betting odds for the Steelers vs. 49ers in Week 1 and why Pittsburgh is a viable moneyline option in the matchup.
Examining National League Cy Young odds
Examining National League Cy Young odds
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick examine the National League Cy Young Award betting market and why Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele should have better odds to win the award.
Betting Cowboys vs. Giants in Week 1
Betting Cowboys vs. Giants in Week 1
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick break down the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants in Week 1 and which bets they like for the opening-week matchup.
Jones’ holdout complicates DET-KC Week 1 betting
Jones' holdout complicates DET-KC Week 1 betting
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the betting market in the Week 1 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, which a potential absence by DE Chris Jones could complicate dramatically.
How Lawrence could surprise Mahomes for NFL MVP
How Lawrence could surprise Mahomes for NFL MVP
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick analyze the NFL MVP betting odds and why Trevor Lawrence could surprise Patrick Mahomes to win the award.
Breaking down favorites and sleepers at U.S. Open
Breaking down favorites and sleepers at U.S. Open
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the betting favorites and sleepers for the women's competition at the U.S. Open.
NFL Defensive Player of the Year betting advice
NFL Defensive Player of the Year betting advice
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss optimal times to bet on NFL Defensive Player of the Year futures and examine the award's top contenders including Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons and more.
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year futures analysis
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year futures analysis
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick review current odds for this year's NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates and highlight players who they're targeting and fading on Bet the Edge.
Two-horse races in Big Ten division futures
Two-horse races in Big Ten division futures
Jay Croucher, Drew Dinsick and Vaughn Dalzell break down Penn State the line on Penn State's season opener against West Virginia and take a look at the Big Ten division futures.