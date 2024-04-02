Penix Jr. remains a polarizing NFL draft prospect

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Richard Childress Racing makes crew chief change
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Hampton Morris breaks world record, closes in on Olympic weightlifting spot
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Charleston hires ex-Louisville coach Chris Mack to take over for new Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Calvert-Lewin equalizes for Everton v. Newcastle
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Fulham MWK 31
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matcheek 31
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Richard Childress Racing makes crew chief change
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Hampton Morris breaks world record, closes in on Olympic weightlifting spot
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Charleston hires ex-Louisville coach Chris Mack to take over for new Cardinals coach Pat Kelsey
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Calvert-Lewin equalizes for Everton v. Newcastle
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Fulham MWK 31
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matcheek 31
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
Watch Now
Penix Jr. remains a polarizing NFL draft prospect
April 2, 2024 03:19 PM
RotoPat and Denny Carter discuss the latest rumblings on Michael Penix Jr.'s NFL draft stock, where they debate if he's worthy of a first-round pick and more than just a fallback option.
Close Ad