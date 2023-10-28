 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_ndpittpreview_231025.jpg
Early College Football Playoff Picture: Key Dates, Top Contenders entering Week 9
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Lara Gut-Behrami rallies to win Alpine skiing World Cup opener
BASEBALL-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-USA-JPN
Pausing MLB season for Olympics would be difficult, commissioner says

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chebre_pinnockgoal_231028.jpg
Pinnock heads Brentford 1-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_chcy_meryhurstnotredame_extendedhl_231027.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame shuts out Mercyhurst
nbc_bfa_womensbasketballfuturev3_231027.jpg
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cfb_ndpittpreview_231025.jpg
Early College Football Playoff Picture: Key Dates, Top Contenders entering Week 9
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom
Lara Gut-Behrami rallies to win Alpine skiing World Cup opener
BASEBALL-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-USA-JPN
Pausing MLB season for Olympics would be difficult, commissioner says

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chebre_pinnockgoal_231028.jpg
Pinnock heads Brentford 1-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_chcy_meryhurstnotredame_extendedhl_231027.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame shuts out Mercyhurst
nbc_bfa_womensbasketballfuturev3_231027.jpg
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3

October 28, 2023 08:25 AM
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club.
Up Next
nbc_golf_maybankrnd3_231028.jpg
6:47
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lpgamaybankhls_231027.jpg
6:24
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_central_rolex_231026__901213.jpg
2:39
Vu’s major success has her leading Rolex rankings
Now Playing
nbc_golf_central_zhang_231026__842022.jpg
3:40
Zhang won’t be a victim of expectations
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_maybank_231026.jpg
11:32
Highlights: Maybank Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rosezhangseg_231025.jpg
4:56
Zhang adjusting to the grind of the LPGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_sirakhit_231025.jpg
5:40
Sirak: LPGA POY will come down to the wire
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rawlsdeath_231022.jpg
1:00
LPGA legend Betsy Rawls dies at 95
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_bmwchampionshipfinalrdehl_231022.jpg
19:35
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwladieshl_231020.jpg
7:07
Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship, Round 2
Now Playing