Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice
How to watch Talladega Cup race Sunday: Start time, forecast, TV info
The Chevron Championship - Round Two
Nelly Korda shrugs off opening double Friday at Chevron, continues quest for fifth straight win
nbc_pst_fulliv_240418.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings: Matchday 34

Top Clips

nbc_golf_morikawaintv_240419.jpg
Putting helps Morikawa to 66 in RBC Heritage Rd. 2
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd2pt1_240419.jpg
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 2, early window
nbc_dps_jamalcrawfordinterview_240419.jpg
Which player faces most pressure in NBA playoffs?

Watch Now

Nelly Korda HLs: Chevron Championship, Round 2

April 19, 2024 02:50 PM
Watch highlights from Nelly Korda's second-round 69 at the Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods.
nbc_golf_lpgnellykordahl_240419.jpg
4:34
Nelly Korda HLs: Chevron Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd2pt1_240419.jpg
12:56
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 2, early window
nbc_golf_lpgalopezboothintv_240419.jpg
5:29
Lopez reflects on emotions of a Korda-esque streak
nbc_golf_woadwalkintv_240419.jpg
1:05
Woad letting first LPGA Tour experience ‘sink in’
nbc_golf_chevronfullrd1hls_240418.jpg
10:38
Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerkorda_240418.jpg
7:59
Korda, Scheffler dominating with similar mindsets
nbc_golf_nellykordaintvhls_240418.jpg
3:21
Korda staying in her bubble at Chevron Champ.
nbc_lpga_chevron1strdpart1_240418.jpg
4:58
HLs: Chevron Championship Round 1, early window
nbc_lpga_soyeonryuintv_240418.jpg
1:32
Ryu ‘grateful’ for friendships made on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_gt_lottiewoad_240417.jpg
6:38
Woad managing emotions before making LPGA debut
