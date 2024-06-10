 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUN 09 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Kyle Larson climbs to No. 1 spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings:
Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Hunter Brown bounces back, Drew Thorpe debuts, Shane Baz looms
New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings
New Orleans fantasy basketball season recap

Top Clips

image.png
Clemonses learn French mac n’ cheese from Top Chef
nbc_roto_btenbafinals_240610.jpg
Can Celtics finish the job in NBA Finals?
nbc_roto_bteusopenv2_240610.jpg
Spieth’s U.S. Open odds ‘leap off the board’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUN 09 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Kyle Larson climbs to No. 1 spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings:
Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Hunter Brown bounces back, Drew Thorpe debuts, Shane Baz looms
New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings
New Orleans fantasy basketball season recap

Top Clips

image.png
Clemonses learn French mac n’ cheese from Top Chef
nbc_roto_btenbafinals_240610.jpg
Can Celtics finish the job in NBA Finals?
nbc_roto_bteusopenv2_240610.jpg
Spieth’s U.S. Open odds ‘leap off the board’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Palmer takes her place in World Golf Hall of Fame

June 10, 2024 07:41 PM
Anne Murray introduces Sandra Palmer for induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame, and Palmer recalls the winding road of her golf career, which included two major championships.
Up Next
nbc_golf_west_240610.jpg
4:06
Wie West, Lopez pay homage to LPGA founders
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sandrapalmerspeech_240610.jpg
11:36
Palmer takes her place in World Golf Hall of Fame
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_shopriteclassicfinrdlites_240609.jpg
9:40
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_stromwinint_240609.jpg
2:02
Strom’s first career LPGA victory felt ‘surreal’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_stromint_240609.jpg
2:50
Strom: ‘Everything clicked’ during major comeback
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nasahataoka_240609.jpg
4:01
Inside Hataoka’s DQ from LPGA Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgashopriteclassicrd2_240608.jpg
4:02
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgashibunoeagle_240608.jpg
1:00
Shibuno bounces in for eagle at ShopRite Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgashopriteclassichls_240607.jpg
8:43
Highlights: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannehit_240604.jpg
7:18
Analyzing Saso’s ‘historic finish’ at USWO
Now Playing