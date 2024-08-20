 Skip navigation
IndyCar Gateway 2018
IndyCar's oval package produced successful results, stunning racing
nbc_bfa_mookiebetts_201021.jpg
Mariners vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 20
NFL: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
2024 dynasty fantasy football top-100 rankings

nbc_plp_kwpartc_240820.jpg
Wright really pleased with Arsenal's win v. Wolves
nbc_plp_kwpartb_240820.jpg
Ipswich Town 'will learn so much' from early tests
nbc_plp_kwparta_240820.jpg
Maresca must make difficult decisions at Chelsea

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
IndyCar Gateway 2018
IndyCar’s oval package produced successful results, stunning racing
nbc_bfa_mookiebetts_201021.jpg
Mariners vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 20
NFL: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
2024 dynasty fantasy football top-100 rankings

nbc_plp_kwpartc_240820.jpg
Wright really pleased with Arsenal’s win v. Wolves
nbc_plp_kwpartb_240820.jpg
Ipswich Town ‘will learn so much’ from early tests
nbc_plp_kwparta_240820.jpg
Maresca must make difficult decisions at Chelsea

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
McIlroy, Clark lead BMW Championship best bets

August 20, 2024 01:09 PM
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter discuss their favorite bets for the BMW Championship, explaining why Wyndham Clark and Rory McIlroy are strong picks at Castle Pines.
nbc_golf_goingforgreen_240820.jpg
12:17
McIlroy, Clark lead BMW Championship best bets
nbc_golf_gt_jaimediazonrahm_240820.jpg
16:05
Rahm at center of money vs. competition question
nbc_golf_sales_penskefedex_v2_240819.jpg
1:30
Inside Matsuyama’s wild ride to victory
nbc_golf_gc_roundtable_240819.jpg
7:57
Can Schauffele catch Scheffler in FedExCup?
nbc_golf_gt_speithinjury_240819.jpg
10:13
Unpacking Spieth’s wrist injury, surgery
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_240818.jpg
3:14
Spieth needs to undergo left wrist surgery ‘ASAP’
nbc_gc_bubbleboys_240818__626503.jpg
6:25
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
nbc_golf_gc_youngint_240818__205325.jpg
3:49
Referee explains rules conversation with Matsuyama
nbc_golf_fedexchampfinal_240818.jpg
11:36
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_gc_matsuyamaint_240818.jpg
2:52
Matsuyama reflects on close FedEx St. Jude victory
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_fedexrd3_240817.jpg
0:58
How Matsuyama surged ahead in FedEx St. Jude Rd. 3
nbc_golf_sales_penske_240817.jpg
1:10
Bold change working wonders for Matsuyama
