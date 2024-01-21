Watch Now
Highlights: Dunlap's best shots at the AmEx, Rd. 3
Watch the best shots from Amateur golfer Nick Dunlap on moving day at the American Express, where he is the sole leader heading into the final round.
Watch the best shots from Amateur golfer Nick Dunlap on moving day at the American Express, where he is the sole leader heading into the final round.
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
Watch highlights from Round 3 of The American Express from La Quinta, California.
Dunlap focused on learning while leading the AmEx
Amateur golfer Nick Dunlap joins the desk to talk about leading The American Express and what he is learning in his first PGA Tour event in contention during the weekend.
Sutton: Burke Jr. was a ‘protector’ of golf
1983 PGA Championship winner Hal Sutton joins Golf Central to reflect on the life Jack Burke Jr. lived, highlighting why people gravitated towards him and why he was a protector of the game.
The life of Jack Burke Jr.
Two-time major winner Jack Burke Jr. dies at 100 years old and Golf Central takes a look at his legendary life.
Highlights: The American Express, Round 2
Watch the best shots from Round 2 of The American Express from La Quinta, California.
Amateur Dunlap in the mix at the American Express
Nick Dunlap is near the top of the leaderboard at the American Express and talks about how he plans on shaking off nerves to continue competing against the world's best golfers as an amateur.
Burns, with new haircut, flirts with 59 at AmEx
After flirting with 59 in Round 2 of The American Express, Sam Burns details what went right and when he started thinking about breaking 60 -- before showing his Alabama-themed haircut from a lost bet with Justin Thomas.
Hall of Famer Burke Jr. dies at 100
Golf Central pays tribute to the life and legacy of World Golf Hall of Famer and two-time major champion Jack Burke Jr., who died Friday at the age of 100.
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
Relive the best shots and moments from Round 1 of The American Express from La Quinta, California.
Berger ‘feeling great’ in PGA Tour return at AmEx
After carding a 4-under 68 at the American Express, Daniel Berger describes the "challenge" of making his return to the PGA Tour after being sidelined 18 months due to injury.