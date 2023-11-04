Watch Now
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ, Rd. 2
Watch the action from Round 2 of the World Wide Technology Championship, hosted at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante.
Watch the action from Round 2 of the World Wide Technology Championship, hosted at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante.
The Golf Central crew take a look at the Round 1 performances of Billy Davis, Lucas Glover and Ludvig Åberg at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.
Check out the best shots from Cameron Percy's first round at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.
Camilo Villegas speaks with Golf Central after his opening round 8-under 64 in the World Wide Technology Championship.
Watch the action from Round 1 of the World Wide Technology Championship, hosted at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante.
Cameron Percy talks about his 10-under first-round performance at the World Wide Technology Championship and what his approach will be in the coming days.
Cameron Young breezed through a World Wide Technology Championship opening round that he called "about as easy as they come" on Thursday, shooting a 7-under 65 while hitting every fairway and green.
George Savaricas offers the latest on Tiger Woods' physical health and what players are saying about contending with Woods' design at the World Wide Technologies Championship.
Rex and Lav debate whether Brooks Koepka did enough in 2023 to be a candidate for player of the year.
Sahith Theegala joins Golf Today to discuss his win at the Fortinet Championship and how he can keep momentum as the fall series rolls on.
Golf Today catches up with Beau Hossler, who says he's playing his most consistent and confident golf as he finds himself in solid positioning ranked No. 51 in the FedExCup Fall standings.
Golf Today reacts to Davis Love III's comments that the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are nowhere near a framework agreement, despite the self-imposed Dec. 31 deadline less than two months away.