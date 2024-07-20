 Skip navigation
Top News

The 152nd Open Championship – Media Day
The Open 2024: How to watch, TV times, stream links and featured groups
The Open 2024 - Day Two - Royal Troon
The Open: Tee times and pairings for Round 3 at Royal Troon
The Open 2024 - Day Two - Royal Troon
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Best storylines for the weekend

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheopen_tigerhlreax_240719__694029.jpg
Chamblee: Tiger’s struggles, Open MC not just rust
nbc_golf_lftheopen_mcilroymissescut_240719.jpg
McIlroy: ‘Wind got the better of me’ at The Open
nbc_golf_theopenround2ehls_240719.jpg
Highlights: The Open Championship 2024, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

The 152nd Open Championship – Media Day
The Open 2024: How to watch, TV times, stream links and featured groups
The Open 2024 - Day Two - Royal Troon
The Open: Tee times and pairings for Round 3 at Royal Troon
The Open 2024 - Day Two - Royal Troon
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Best storylines for the weekend

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lftheopen_tigerhlreax_240719__694029.jpg
Chamblee: Tiger’s struggles, Open MC not just rust
nbc_golf_lftheopen_mcilroymissescut_240719.jpg
McIlroy: ‘Wind got the better of me’ at The Open
nbc_golf_theopenround2ehls_240719.jpg
Highlights: The Open Championship 2024, Round 2

Watch Now

Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2

July 19, 2024 08:18 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the Barracuda Championship at Old Greenwood in Truckee.
nbc_golf_barracuda_round2_240719.jpg
6:05
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_barracuda_rd1_240718.jpg
2:26
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
nbc_sales_penskev2_240715.jpg
1:31
Inside the numbers of the Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_macintyreintv_240714.jpg
5:15
MacIntyre on Scottish Open: ‘The one I wanted’
nbc_golf_iscohls_240714__126996.jpg
12:45
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_scottishopenday4_240714.jpg
10:42
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_iscord3_240713.jpg
7:02
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_scottishopenday3_240713.jpg
13:32
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_isco_rdv3_240712.jpg
6:42
Highlights: ISCO Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyhlreax_240712.jpg
5:08
McIlroy ‘a little scrappy’ in Scottish Open Rd. 2
nbc_golf_scottishopenday2_240712.jpg
13:01
Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_jtgsord1_240711.jpg
7:25
Thomas tops leaderboard at Genesis Scottish Open
