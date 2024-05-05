Watch Now
Pendrith reflects on CJ Cup Byron Nelson victory
Taylor Pendrith discusses his dramatic win at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, explaining the emotions behind his first PGA Tour victory.
Myrtle Beach highlights upcoming golf events
The Golf Central crew discuss upcoming golf events for this week, including the Wells Fargo Championship, Myrtle Beach Classic and Cognizant Founders Cup.
Kohles falls short of first PGA Tour win at Nelson
Ben Kohles recaps the final three holes of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, ultimately falling short of his first PGA Tour win, but leaves the tournament "excited" for where his game is at with much to take away.
Pendrith stays present in first PGA Tour win
Taylor Pendrith earned his first PGA Tour win Sunday in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and Tripp Isenhour says Pendrith's ability to stay present -- plus, of course, some exquisite short game -- is how he did it.
Pendrith reflects on CJ Cup Byron Nelson victory
Taylor Pendrith discusses his dramatic win at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, explaining the emotions behind his first PGA Tour victory.
Highlights: Pendrith wins CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Watch the best shots from Taylor Pendrith's winning final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the first PGA Tour victory of his career.
Highlights: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
Pendrith plays with confidence on big Moving Day
Taylor Pendrith rose to the occasion on Moving Day (presented by Penske), chipping his way to an 8-under 63 and moving into the lead in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson as he seeks his first career PGA Tour win.
Kim mature beyond his years at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Golf Central looks back at Kris Kim's third round at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and discusses the maturity he has displayed in his PGA Tour debut, much similar to the likes of Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler.
Wallace focused and healthy at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Ben Kohles and Matt Wallace discuss their mindset and where they stand going into Sunday's final round of play at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Knapp's speed control 'key' ahead of Nelson Rd. 4
Jake Knapp looks to "stick to the game plan" ahead of the final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and Golf Central analyzes why his speed control on the greens is "key" to score his second win in his rookie campaign.
Highlights: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
Look back at the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.