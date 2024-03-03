 Skip navigation
MARATHON-JPN
2024 Tokyo Marathon Results
oly_chasinggold_tiricoeoyessay.jpg
Sutume Kebede, Benson Kipruto win Tokyo Marathon; Sifan Hassan 4th, Eliud Kipchoge 10th
SX Daytona 2024 Jett Lawrence.jpg
Jett Lawrence becomes first rider to beat Eli Tomac at Daytona in six years
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_mcbb_purduevsmichst_240302.jpg
MBB Highlights: Purdue holds off Michigan State
SX_DAytona.jpg
Highlights: Vialle, J. Lawrence win SX Round 8
nbc_smx_elitomacintv_240302.jpg
Tomac ‘frustrated’ with second place at Daytona

nbc_mcbb_purduevsmichst_240302.jpg
MBB Highlights: Purdue holds off Michigan State
SX_DAytona.jpg
Highlights: Vialle, J. Lawrence win SX Round 8
nbc_smx_elitomacintv_240302.jpg
Tomac ‘frustrated’ with second place at Daytona

Highlights: Edey dominates against Michigan State

March 2, 2024 11:19 PM
Watch the biggest plays from Zach Edey's 32-point, 11-rebound, four-assist performance in the Purdue Boilermakers' hard-fought win over a feisty Michigan Spartans team.