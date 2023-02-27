Watch Now
HLs: Kirk takes Honda Classic win
Watch Chris Kirk's best shots from throughout his victorious week at the Honda Classic.
Rex and Lav: Tiger sends a clear message
Rex Hoggard & Ryan Lavner give their initial impressions from statements made by Tiger Woods in his press conference.
How Tiger can use his ‘huge voice’ in the game
Todd Lewis reacts to Tiger Woods’ press conference ahead of the Hero World Challenge, including how Tiger's involvement in the framework deal between the PGA Tour and LIV comes at a "critical" moment for golf.
Tiger’s return a ‘shot of adrenaline’ for golf
Brandel Chamblee reacts to Tiger Woods' comments about playing tournaments again, player empowerment on the PGA Tour and more.
Woods was surprised by LIV merger announcement
Tiger Woods gives his reaction to the June 6th announcement of the PGA Tour merging with LIV Golf. He then touches on the current negotiations which have a December 31st deadline.
Tiger: ‘Game feels rusty’ ahead of the Hero
Tiger Woods gives an update on his health ahead of the Hero World Challenge. He talks about his lead-up to the event and the current state of his game.
Tiger ready to knock off the rust in the Bahamas
"We're all winners when we get to see Tiger Woods on the golf course," says Tripp Isenhour, as he previews what fans can expect to see in the golfer's first start since the Masters at Albany Golf Course in The Bahamas.
Expectations for Tiger at the Hero World Challenge
Damon Hack and George Savaricas lay out what to expect from Tiger Woods, who is making his first tournament start since the 2023 Masters.
Tiger driven by ‘belief’ for Hero World Challenge
The Golf Today crew discusses the significance of Tiger Woods' return ahead of this year's Hero World Challenge, where he'll make his first start since withdrawing from the 2023 Masters.
Åberg ‘has the tools’ to be golf’s next superstar
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Ludvig Åberg's first PGA Tour win at the RSM Classic and explain why the Swedish phenom can be become one of golf's superstars.
Ulterior motive to McIlroy’s resignation?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner analyze the many factors that might have gone into Rory McIlroy's decision to resign from the PGA Tour Policy Board.
Åberg sets many records with RSM Classic victory
Ludvig Åberg has "one of those weeks where everything comes together", leading to a victory at The RSM Classic, the first win of his young PGA Tour career.