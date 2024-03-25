Manganiello highlights Cheng and Hughes

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

andy murray.jpg
3-time Grand Slam champ Murray said he sustained serious ankle injury in Miami Open loss
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports, interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money, told lies
nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,

Top Clips

sexton.jpg
Sexton’s Round 11 ride not without its ‘what ifs’
nbc_smx_t24jordonsmith_240325.jpg
Should Smith have been pulled off during Round 11?
nbc_yahoo_mitchellv2_240325.jpg
Opportunity gives Mitchell a solid fantasy outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

andy murray.jpg
3-time Grand Slam champ Murray said he sustained serious ankle injury in Miami Open loss
MLB: Spring Training-Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers
Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports, interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money, told lies
nbc_simms_qbcompoliation_240306.jpg
Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,

Top Clips

sexton.jpg
Sexton’s Round 11 ride not without its ‘what ifs’
nbc_smx_t24jordonsmith_240325.jpg
Should Smith have been pulled off during Round 11?
nbc_yahoo_mitchellv2_240325.jpg
Opportunity gives Mitchell a solid fantasy outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Manganiello highlights Cheng and Hughes

March 25, 2024 05:08 PM
Actor Joe Manganiello shares the story of beach volleyball's and Olympic medal hopefuls Kelly Cheng and Sarah Hughes.