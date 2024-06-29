Skip navigation
Vingegaard suffers mechanical issue in Stage 1
June 29, 2024 07:35 AM
Reigning Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard falls behind the pack after suffering a mechanical issue with his bike early on in Stage 1 of the 2024 Tour de France.
