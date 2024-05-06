 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Steven Kwan
Guardians place AL-leading hitter Steven Kwan on injured list, promote top prospect Kyle Manzardo
nbc_yahoo_skenes_v2_240408__240819.jpg
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: May 6
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
nbc_smx_postden450_240504.jpg
Supercross Denver 450 points, results: Jett and Hunter Lawrence make history
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpmatetagoal_240506.jpg
Mateta blasts Palace 2-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_cpolisegoal_240506.jpg
Olise’s dazzling run gives Palace lead v. Man Utd
nbc_yahoo_johnmeans_240506.jpg
Orioles’ Means has legitimate fantasy upside

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Steven Kwan
Guardians place AL-leading hitter Steven Kwan on injured list, promote top prospect Kyle Manzardo
nbc_yahoo_skenes_v2_240408__240819.jpg
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: May 6
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
nbc_smx_postden450_240504.jpg
Supercross Denver 450 points, results: Jett and Hunter Lawrence make history
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpmatetagoal_240506.jpg
Mateta blasts Palace 2-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_pl_cpolisegoal_240506.jpg
Olise’s dazzling run gives Palace lead v. Man Utd
nbc_yahoo_johnmeans_240506.jpg
Orioles’ Means has legitimate fantasy upside

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Manzardo likely won't be a fantasy force in 2024

May 6, 2024 03:26 PM
Kyle Manzardo's encouraging AAA performances showed promise, but the Cleveland Guardians' depth at first base will likely relegate him to a limited fantasy role in 2024.
Up Next
nbc_yahoo_johnmeans_240506.jpg
1:44
Orioles’ Means has legitimate fantasy upside
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_christianscott_240506.jpg
1:17
Scott has serious potential in fantasy baseball
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbsluisarraez_240506.jpg
3:46
Arraez ‘freed from mediocre lineup’ after trade
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbbschristianscott_240506.jpg
3:31
Mets’ Scott ‘looks the part’ as a strikeout ace
Now Playing
nbc_dps_matthiltoninterview_240502.jpg
9:35
Bee specialist Matt Hilton saves MLB game
Now Playing
nbc_roto_addholddropv2_240501.jpg
7:33
Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Dodgers’ Pages
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_hendersonvsdelacruz_240501.jpg
3:48
Revisiting fantasy picks: Henderson vs. De La Cruz
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_troutsurgery_240501.jpg
3:40
Trout’s surgery makes fantasy outlook unclear
Now Playing
nbc_dps_obrienandstorialeintv_240501.jpg
10:05
How Jomboy Media grew into baseball podcast giant
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_mattmervis_240429.jpg
1:14
Is Mervis worth another look after Cubs callup?
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_jacksonchourio_240429.jpg
1:37
Chourio’s growing pains could continue as rookie
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_vaughngrissom_240429.jpg
1:32
What to expect from Grissom as he nears return
Now Playing