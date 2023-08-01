 Skip navigation
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
IndyCar at Nashville: How to watch on NBC, Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming

Lorenzo Locurcio out for remainder of 2023 with shoulder injury
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
D-backs become buyers at trade deadline, add Mariners closer Paul Sewald in exchange for 3 players


Midseason review: Repsol Honda Team

Midseason review: Aprilla Racing

Would You Rather: Tua or Burrow to lead in TDs


Washington Commanders

St. Louis Cardinals

New York Yankees
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
IndyCar at Nashville: How to watch on NBC, Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming

Lorenzo Locurcio out for remainder of 2023 with shoulder injury
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Minnesota Twins
D-backs become buyers at trade deadline, add Mariners closer Paul Sewald in exchange for 3 players


Midseason review: Repsol Honda Team

Midseason review: Aprilla Racing

Would You Rather: Tua or Burrow to lead in TDs


Washington Commanders

St. Louis Cardinals

New York Yankees
Orioles going from worst to first would be special

August 1, 2023 09:33 AM
Dan Patrick explains why the Baltimore Orioles going from a last place finish in their division last season to potentially winning the AL East this year would be such a rarity in Major League Baseball.

1:07
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up

1:00
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter

0:54
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade

0:52
Best to ignore Luciano in mixed-leagues

0:49
Could Garver become a top-10 fantasy catcher?

1:28
Reason for optimism with Scherzer to retain value?

10:22
Highlights: Angels power past Blue Jays in extras

0:41
Renfroe blasts homer in extras to give Angels lead

0:26
Merrifield singles to get Blue Jays on the board

4:59
Mic’d Up: Trout still recovering from hand surgery

3:24
Pitching Ninja: Inside Berrios’ improved mechanics

6:23
Verducci: Trading Ohtani was riskier for Moreno
