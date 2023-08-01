Watch Now
Orioles going from worst to first would be special
Dan Patrick explains why the Baltimore Orioles going from a last place finish in their division last season to potentially winning the AL East this year would be such a rarity in Major League Baseball.
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
Connor Rogers explains why the Baltimore Orioles might call up minor-leaguer Heston Kjerstad and what the potential move could mean in deeper fantasy formats.
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
Connor Rogers breaks down St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz's fantasy value as a spot starter and how the 32-year-old righty has been able to turn his season around.
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade
Connor Rogers looks at Los Angeles Dodgers shortshop Ahmed Rosario's dwindling fantasy value after being traded from the Cleveland Guardians.
Best to ignore Luciano in mixed-leagues
Connor Rogers breaks down Giants recent call-up, Marco Luciano, and while the SS boasts exciting power potential, there are too many questions that make him worth an add in mixed fantasy leagues.
Could Garver become a top-10 fantasy catcher?
Connor Rogers discusses Mitch Garver's fantasy outlook and why he has the opportunity to become a top-10 catcher with Jonah Heim potentially requiring season-ending surgery.
Reason for optimism with Scherzer to retain value?
After being traded to the Rangers, Connor Rogers breaks down what fantasy managers should expect from Max Scherzer, with reasons to be optimistic about remaining valuable in fantasy leagues.
Highlights: Angels power past Blue Jays in extras
In a game with a combined 24 hitters left on base, Hunter Renfroe homers in the 10th to put the Angels ahead, defeating the Blue Jays 3-2 and avoiding the sweep.
Renfroe blasts homer in extras to give Angels lead
Tied 1-1 in the top of the 10th inning, Hunter Renfroe lasers a two-run home run over the left field wall to give the Angels a lead over the Blue Jays.
Merrifield singles to get Blue Jays on the board
Toronto Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield singles in the bottom of the fifth to tie the Los Angeles Angels 1-1.
Mic’d Up: Trout still recovering from hand surgery
Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout joins the broadcast to discuss his recovery from hamate bone surgery.
Pitching Ninja: Inside Berrios’ improved mechanics
Rob Friedman "Pitching Ninja" dives into Jose Berrios' offseason tweaks to his mechanics while working with throwing coach Tom House's Mustard App to get more extension and locate pitches better.