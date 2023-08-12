 Skip navigation
Top News

Courtney Crutchfield (W).jpg
Wide Receiver Courtney Crutchfield Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200
Shane van Gisbergen calls first NASCAR oval race: ‘Fun as hell’
Tennis: National Bank Open
Jessica Pegula beats doubles partner Coco Gauff in Montreal quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_amateurwomens_quartersbestshots_230811.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinal
nbc_golf_sales_cdwlucasgloverrd2_230811.jpg
Glover’s putter dialed in at FedEx St. Jude Rd. 2
nbc_indy_hunterpostwinintv_230811.jpg
McElrea wins ‘hardest race’ at Indy NXT GP

Watch Now

Highlights: Majeski wins NASCAR Trucks race at IRP

August 11, 2023 11:34 PM
Ty Majeski claims victory in the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Race Park.
nbc_nas_tsport200hl_230811.jpg
12:26
Highlights: Majeski wins NASCAR Trucks race at IRP
nbc_nas_75momentsgordon_230811.jpg
2:59
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Gordon’s IMS win
nbc_nascar_mm_internationalfield_230810.jpg
6:22
NASCAR showcasing international talent
nbc_nascar_mm_bubblebattle_230810.jpg
6:19
Previewing NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble battle
nbc_nascar_mm_chaseelliott_230810.jpg
4:13
Will Elliott clinch a Cup Series playoff spot?
nbc_nas_75thmomentbrickyard_230808.jpg
6:00
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Stewart’s IMS win
nbc_nas_naspod_reddickbuescher_230808.jpg
6:33
Buescher kept Truex at bay with help from Reddick
nbc_nas_naspod_keselowski_230808.jpg
8:28
Keselowski taking back seat to Buescher by design?
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230807.jpg
10:11
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Michigan Cup race
nbc_nas_hamlin_230807.jpg
1:08
Hamlin rallies from pit-road mishap
nbc_nas_larson_230807.jpg
1:36
Larson felt slower after late-race contact
nbc_nas_creditone_230807.jpg
3:12
Buescher, RFK put rest of Cup on notice
nbc_nas_michiganehl_230806.jpg
21:16
Highlights: Buescher wins Cup race at Michigan
nbc_nas_keselowski_230807.jpg
1:34
Keselowski proud of everyone at RFK Racing
nbc_nas_truex_230807.jpg
1:17
Truex Jr. drives to 4th runner-up at Michigan
nbc_nas_buescher_230807.jpg
2:44
Buescher goes back-to-back with Michigan win
nbc_nas_bowman_230807.jpg
1:55
Bowman spins after Gilliland pinched into wall
nbc_nas_bellcrash_230806.jpg
2:42
Bell spins from lead while racing Bowman
nbc_nas_chaseelliotcrash_230806.jpg
2:10
Elliott wrecks out of Cup race at Michigan
nbc_nas_kylebuschcrash_230806.jpg
2:27
Busch crashes out at Michigan in Stage 1
nbc_nas_nemechek_230805.jpg
2:00
Nemechek able to ‘come out and answer’ at Michigan
nbc_nas_xfinitymichigan_230805.jpg
17:02
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Michigan
nbc_nas_allgaierpitspin_230805.jpg
2:02
Allgaier gets tagged during pit stops at Michigan
nbc_nas_restartcrash_230805.jpg
4:18
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates trigger Michigan wreck
nbc_nas_cupqualmich_230805.jpg
6:47
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Michigan
nbc_nas_bellinterview_230805.jpg
0:47
Bell on Cup Series pole at Michigan
nbc_nas_xfinityqualsmich_230804.jpg
6:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Michigan
nbc_nas_berrypole_230804.jpg
1:01
Pole winner Berry aims to ‘finish what we started’
nbc_nas_mm_michigan_230803.jpg
5:06
Michigan will reward drivers on the edge
nbc_nas_mm_playoffpressure_230803.jpg
6:36
Suarez, Hendrick Motorsports feel playoff pressure
