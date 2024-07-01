 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
NASCAR Cup results at Nashville, driver points
Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2024
Novak Djokovic says his knee feels good and he wants to ‘go for the title’ at Wimbledon
NCAA Football: SEC Championship-Alabama vs Georgia
Making sense of college sports realignment. Which schools are changing conference affiliation?

Top Clips

nbc_nas_hamlinintv_240630.jpg
Hamlin: Multiple OT restarts is ‘just part of it’
nbc_nas_reddickintv_240630.jpg
Reddick ‘didn’t get the job done’ at Nashville
nbc_nas_loganointv_240630.jpg
Logano ‘out of breath’ after Cup Nashville win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_nas_hamlinintv_240630.jpg
Hamlin: Multiple OT restarts is ‘just part of it’
nbc_nas_reddickintv_240630.jpg
Reddick ‘didn’t get the job done’ at Nashville
nbc_nas_loganointv_240630.jpg
Logano ‘out of breath’ after Cup Nashville win

Larson 'disappointed' despite salvaging a top ten

June 30, 2024 09:28 PM
Kyle Larson finishes eighth in the Cup Series race at Nashville after multiple overtime restarts and recaps the incident with Ross Chastain as well as racing aggressively with Denny Hamlin.
nbc_nas_hamlinintv_240630.jpg
1:56
Hamlin: Multiple OT restarts is ‘just part of it’
nbc_nas_larsonintv_240630.jpg
1:54
Larson ‘disappointed’ despite salvaging a top ten
nbc_nas_reddickintv_240630.jpg
0:46
Reddick ‘didn’t get the job done’ at Nashville
nbc_nas_loganointv_240630.jpg
2:01
Logano ‘out of breath’ after Cup Nashville win
nbc_nas_larsonbusch_240630.jpg
2:30
Cup field bottlenecks after Larson runs out of gas
nbc_nas_lastcrash_240630.jpg
2:25
Big crash ensues after Larson catches Chastain
kes.jpg
2:24
Keselowski wrecks racing Dillon at Nashville
nbc_nas_bellcrash_240630.jpg
1:28
Bell’s dominance in Nashville ends after spin
nbc_nas_tenlottery250hl_240629.jpg
13:04
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville
nbc_nas_nemechekintvv2_240629.jpg
1:12
Nemechek capitalizes to win Xfinity Nashville race
nbc_nas_chandlersmithintv_240629.jpg
0:53
Smith ‘won’t complain’ about second at Nashville
nbc_nas_jesseloveintv_240629.jpg
1:09
Love battles the Nashville heat to place third
berry.jpg
13:37
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Nashville
nbc_nascar_dannyhamlininterview_240629.jpg
0:47
Hamlin wins pole for Cup Series race at Nashville
Untitled-1.jpg
11:09
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Nashville
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_nashville_240627.jpg
1:46
Cup playoff pressure building ahead of Nashville
nbc_nas_trucks_nashvilleracehl_240628.jpg
13:34
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville
cbell.jpg
4:35
How Bell and Co. overcame wet conditions at Loudon
elliott.jpg
2:26
Elliott, Larson bring points battle to Nashville
nbc_nas_r22stage2_240625.jpg
19:47
Inside Logano’s race team at New Hampshire
bell_burnout.jpg
5:46
Bell survives wet conditions for Loudon sweep
nbc_nas_blaneyintv_240623.jpg
1:08
Blaney addresses contact with McDowell at Loudon
nbc_nas_cupnewhampshire_240623.jpg
20:19
Highlight: NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire
nbc_nas_berryintv_240623.jpg
1:51
Berry recaps OT restart after third-place finish
nbc_nas_briscoeintv_240623.jpg
1:30
Briscoe capitalizes on rain for second at Loudon
nbc_nas_bellintv_240623.jpg
1:09
Bell survives wet conditions for Cup win at Loudon
nbc_nas_3waycrash_240623.jpg
2:10
Multiple cars wreck after Gragson spins at Loudon
nbc_nas_truexcrashv2_240623.jpg
2:34
Truex, Keselowski tangle battling for position
nbc_nas_loganoelliotcrash_240623.jpg
3:57
Logano gets into Elliott on New Hampshire restart
nbc_nas_buschcrash_240623.jpg
2:36
Busch spins as struggles continue in New Hampshire
