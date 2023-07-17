 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
What drivers said after Cup race at New Hampshire
Day 6 - Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023
U.S. wins 10 golds, 39 medals at Para track and field worlds, led by Jaydin Blackwell
Notre Dame Spring Football Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 10 Sam Hartman, Wake Forest graduate transfer quarterback, QB1

Top Clips

nbc_egde_bte_openlongshots_230717.jpg
Longshot bets at 2023 Open Championship?
nbcs_yahoo_rodriguez_230717.jpg
Switch-hitting Rodriguez an intriguing fantasy C
nbc_edge_rfs_lamarjackson_230717.jpg
Will Lamar Jackson rein in rushing attempts?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
What drivers said after Cup race at New Hampshire
Day 6 - Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023
U.S. wins 10 golds, 39 medals at Para track and field worlds, led by Jaydin Blackwell
Notre Dame Spring Football Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 10 Sam Hartman, Wake Forest graduate transfer quarterback, QB1

Top Clips

nbc_egde_bte_openlongshots_230717.jpg
Longshot bets at 2023 Open Championship?
nbcs_yahoo_rodriguez_230717.jpg
Switch-hitting Rodriguez an intriguing fantasy C
nbc_edge_rfs_lamarjackson_230717.jpg
Will Lamar Jackson rein in rushing attempts?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Larson ends third after wheel spin on restart

July 17, 2023 03:50 PM
Kyle Larson says he tried to be more patient on the throttle during the final restart at New Hampshire, but had a "lot of wheel spin" on the inside lane, resulting in a third-place finish.
Up Next
nbc_nas_cup_cosales_230717.jpg
2:57
Truex Jr. captures elusive win at New Hampshire
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupnewh_hl_230717.jpg
15:27
Highlights: Truex Jr. wins Cup race at NHMS
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupharvickintv_230717.jpg
0:46
Harvick fourth after losing track position
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cuplarsonintv_230717.jpg
0:55
Larson ends third after wheel spin on restart
Now Playing
JLogano.jpg
1:15
Logano: ‘Stings’ to not win at home track
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupwinner_truexjrintv_230717.jpg
2:14
Truex Jr. checks bucket-list item off list at NHMS
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupnh_almirolacrash_230717.jpg
1:48
Almriola’s hopes dashed by loose wheel
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityjhnintv_230715.jpg
1:57
Nemechek makes statement at NHMS with 137 laps led
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityhl_230715.jpg
13:43
Highlights: Xfinity Series at New Hampshire
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityotfinish_230715.jpg
1:33
Nemechek wins Xfinity race at New Hampshire in OT
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqualhl_230715.jpg
8:32
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at NHMS
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupqual_bellintv_230715.jpg
0:35
Bell on Cup pole at New Hampshire
Now Playing
nbc_nas_nhxfinityqualshl_230714.jpg
6:10
Highlights: Xfinity qualifying at New Hampshire
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinit_qual_chandlerintv_230714.jpg
1:31
C. Smith surprised to win pole at New Hampshire
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinity_crash_230714.jpg
1:13
Grala, Sieg crash in practice at New Hampshire
Now Playing
nbc_nas_whelenmodifiedhl_230714.jpg
13:48
Highlights: Silk scores victory at Wall Stadium
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_newhampshire_230715.jpg
1:39
NASCAR returns to New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_loudonpreview_230713__940441.jpg
5:08
Evaluating Ford’s status, competition at Loudon
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_nascarhof_230713.jpg
6:22
Johnson a top nominee for 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame
Now Playing
nbc_nascar_mm_playoffstandings_230713.jpg
7:28
Favorites for the last five NASCAR playoff spots
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmraincall_230710.jpg
8:42
Unpacking Atlanta’s ‘action-packed’ Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmwinnerlosers_230710.jpg
4:10
Winners, losers after Quaker State 400 at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mmbyronhendrick_230710.jpg
6:38
Byron wins NASCAR Atlanta despite major setbacks
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podatlantaracing_230710.jpg
9:55
Letarte: Atlanta is the ‘No. 1 ticket in NASCAR’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podbyronwin_230710.jpg
6:09
Byron and Co. overcome adversity for Atlanta win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_podrain_230710.jpg
10:54
How weather impacts a crew chief’s decision-making
Now Playing
nbc_nas_atldalejrcam_230710.jpg
6:43
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls the Quaker State 400
Now Playing
nbc_nas_creditone_230709.jpg
2:48
Byron recovers from early mishap for Atlanta win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupatlhl_230709.jpg
15:29
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_byroninterview_230709.jpg
2:19
Byron battles back from penalty to win at Atlanta
Now Playing