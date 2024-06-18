 Skip navigation
Top News

JAPAN-FUKUOKA-WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS-DIVING-WOMEN-10M SYNCHRONISED
China names Olympic diving team for Paris with world champions in every event
Deuce Knight.png
Quarterback Deuce Knight Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
12067156.jpg
2025 All-American Jadyn Hudson Selects UCLA

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btegame5_240616.jpg
Panthers big favorites in Stanley Cup Final Game 5
nbc_roto_btecopaamerica_240616.jpg
Ecuador leads bets to win Copa America group stage
oly24_dvws_trials_final_240617.jpg
All of Cook and Bacon’s 3m synchro dives

Watch Now

Celtics win NBA Finals in dominant fashion

June 18, 2024 09:23 AM
Dan Patrick reacts to the Boston Celtics blowing out the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 to win the NBA Finals, breaking down how Brad Stevens and Co. were able to construct such a strong roster this season.
Up Next
nbc_dps_dponcharlesbarkley_240617.jpg
8:45
Patrick: Barkley is ‘John Madden to his sport’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_reggiemillergame5_240617.jpg
19:37
Miller says it’s ‘over’ for Mavericks in Game 5
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240614.jpg
1:43
Lunch Money: Brown to score 30 plus in NBA Finals
Now Playing
nbc_dps_chrismannix_240614.jpg
7:56
Mannix: Doncic is a ‘defensive liability’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_andreiguadalainterview_240613.jpg
10:10
Iguodala addresses Doncic’s weaknesses vs. Celtics
Now Playing
nbc_dps_lukadoncic_240613.jpg
2:08
Doncic ‘delusional’ expecting favorable calls
Now Playing
Nbc_dps_game3discussion_240613.jpg
3:27
Celtics’ Game 3 win was a ‘total team effort’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_billplaschkeinterview_240612.jpg
7:40
Plaschke on West’s legacy, Lakers’ future
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240612.jpg
1:56
Lunch Money: Irving, Washington lead best NBA bets
Now Playing
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_240612.jpg
19:31
Miller reflects on relationship with West
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jerrywestpassing_240612.jpg
10:30
Patrick emotional over the death of West
Now Playing
nbc_dps_porzingisinjury_240612.jpg
2:58
Is a Game 3 NBA Finals win worth career death?
Now Playing