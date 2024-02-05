Explaining the SEC, Big Ten's joint advisory group

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Is Taylor Swift going to the 2024 Super Bowl? Boyfriend Travis Kelce and Chiefs face 49ers in SB LVIII
Emily Iannaconi
,
Emily Iannaconi
,
Super Bowl Props 2024: Bets For Chiefs vs 49ers Named After Taylor Swift Songs
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Austin Forkner: Starting experiences separate 2024 from 2023
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Foden’s hat-trick makes it 3-1 for City v. Bees
Foden’s header puts Man City ahead of Brentford
Will Chiefs’ dynasty be fortified at Super Bowl?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Is Taylor Swift going to the 2024 Super Bowl? Boyfriend Travis Kelce and Chiefs face 49ers in SB LVIII
Emily Iannaconi
,
Emily Iannaconi
,
Super Bowl Props 2024: Bets For Chiefs vs 49ers Named After Taylor Swift Songs
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Austin Forkner: Starting experiences separate 2024 from 2023
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Foden’s hat-trick makes it 3-1 for City v. Bees
Foden’s header puts Man City ahead of Brentford
Will Chiefs’ dynasty be fortified at Super Bowl?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Explaining the SEC, Big Ten's joint advisory group
February 5, 2024 03:23 PM
Nicole Auerbach joins the Dan Patrick Show to detail how the SEC and Big Ten's joint advisory group came together and explain what this could mean for collegiate sports down the road.
Close Ad