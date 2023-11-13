Skip navigation
Texas A&M fire Fisher after Mississippi State win
November 13, 2023 09:39 AM
Dan Patrick reacts to Texas A&M firing Jimbo Fisher after beating Mississippi State over the weekend, a move that will cost the university $75 million due to Fisher's contract buyout.
