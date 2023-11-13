 Skip navigation
'I could be in trouble, here': Rory McIlroy offers more detail on Ryder Cup row
‘I could be in trouble, here': Rory McIlroy offers more detail on Ryder Cup row
Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 15
Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 15
Crew chief Ben Beshore joins John Hunter Nemechek at Legacy Motor Club
Crew chief Ben Beshore joins John Hunter Nemechek at Legacy Motor Club

Top Clips

nbc_pft_wk10superlatives_231113.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: NE’s ‘embarrassing’ loss
nbc_pft_vikingssaints_231113.jpg
How O’Connell and the Vikings have bounced back
nbc_pft_jetsraiders_231113.jpg
Jets offense struggles again vs. Raiders on SNF

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
44th Ryder Cup - Day Two - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
‘I could be in trouble, here': Rory McIlroy offers more detail on Ryder Cup row
2024 AAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_03.jpg
Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 15
NASCAR Xfinity SeriesCall811.com Before You Dig. 250
Crew chief Ben Beshore joins John Hunter Nemechek at Legacy Motor Club

Top Clips

nbc_pft_wk10superlatives_231113.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: NE’s ‘embarrassing’ loss
nbc_pft_vikingssaints_231113.jpg
How O’Connell and the Vikings have bounced back
nbc_pft_jetsraiders_231113.jpg
Jets offense struggles again vs. Raiders on SNF

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Texas A&M fire Fisher after Mississippi State win

November 13, 2023 09:39 AM
Dan Patrick reacts to Texas A&M firing Jimbo Fisher after beating Mississippi State over the weekend, a move that will cost the university $75 million due to Fisher's contract buyout.