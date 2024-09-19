Watch Now
Bet it in a Minute: CAR-LV, MIA-SEA
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for two NFL games during the 4 p.m. slate, including action on both the Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.
Up Next
Swift, Ford are strong fantasy flex picks
Matthew Berry runs through some of his favorite flex plays for Week 3 of the NFL season, explaining why he likes D'Andre Swift, Jerome Ford, Tank Dell and Mike Gesicki as strong picks.
Burrow, Murray among top QB plays in Week 3
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher break down why Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow and Brock Purdy could be in for big fantasy games in Week 3.
McLaurin, Pittman Jr. aren’t reliable in Week 3
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher explain why Michael Pittman Jr., Jaylen Waddle and Terry McLaurin could all disappoint for fantasy managers in Week 3.
Expect Chase, Bowers to have big fantasy games
The FFHH crew discuss why Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith and Brock Bowers are among the top fantasy pass-catchers in Week 3, explaining how all three players should benefit from favorable matchups.
Bet it in a Minute: BAL-DAL, SF-LAR, DET-ARI
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for three NFL games during the 4 p.m. slate, including a Lamar Jackson prop and the spread in the Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals game.
Bet it in a Minute: LAC-PIT, HOU-MIN, PHI-NO
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for three NFL games during the 1 p.m. slate, including the over on Jaylen Warren's rushing yards and a prop in the Vikings-Texans matchup.
Bet it in a Minute: GB-TEN, NYG-CLE, CHI-IND
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell give their best bets for three NFL games during the 1 p.m. slate, including Malik Willis' return to Tennessee and the chances of the Colts picking up their first victory this season.
Berry doesn’t like Jones, Singletary in Week 3
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss why Rachaad White, Aaron Jones and Devin Singletary are all fantasy football running backs to avoid in Week 3.
NFL Week 3 preview: Chiefs vs. Falcons
Chris Simms details why he thinks the Falcons match up well against the Chiefs ahead of their Week 3 matchup, but he and Mike Florio are still giving the advantage to Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.
NFL Week 3 Best Bets: SF moneyline, LV over CAR
Chris Simms and Mike Florio evaluate who NFL fans should pick to win in Week 3, including the San Francisco 49ers moneyline and the Las Vegas Raiders over the Carolina Panthers.
Mason, Charbonnet lead Berry’s Week 3 RB Love list
Matthew Berry breaks down why he’s high on Jordan Mason, Zach Charbonnet and Tony Pollard heading into Week 3 of the NFL season.