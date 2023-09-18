 Skip navigation
Syndication: USA TODAY
Michigan State tells football coach Mel Tucker it will fire him for misconduct with rape survivor
Kim_Tom_1920_Driver.jpg
DFS Dish: Cazoo Open de France
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 3: Tank Dell Breakout

nbc_cfb_bettingpreview_230918.jpg
Washington State looking good for bettors
nbc_bfa_mahomesandchiefsv2_230918.jpg
Chiefs entering transition phase with Mahomes, WRs
nbc_pl_update_230918.jpg
PL Update: Forest battles to draw against Burnley

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Chargers, Jets have bad games in Week 2

September 18, 2023 02:28 PM
Dan Patrick takes a look at NFL teams who had it worse in Week 2, including another close loss for the Chargers and Jets confusing game plan with Zach Wilson at the helm.
nbc_berry_mnfposttape_230918.jpg
1:55
Who will get touches for Steelers vs. Browns?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_230918.jpg
13:07
Is Herbert or Staley more to blame for LAC losses?
nbc_berry_dkmnf_230918.jpg
3:14
Watch Chubb, Robinson for MNF player props
nbc_berry_nfc_230918v2__076228.jpg
14:53
Fantasy fallout from Barkley, Montgomery injuries
nbc_berry_wkndwarriorsv2_230918.jpg
12:41
Evans, Mostert highlight Weekend Warriors
nbc_berry_afc_230918.jpg
15:26
Burrow’s struggles, reinjury raise concerns
nbc_pft_chiefsjagsv2_230917.jpg
9:43
Should Chiefs be ‘worried’ with offense thus far?
nbc_pft_lions_230918.jpg
5:33
Seahawks survive Lions’ late-game comeback
nbc_pft_giantscardswshden_230918.jpg
5:35
Barkley injured, Commanders squeak by Broncos
nbc_pft_ravens_230918.jpg
7:18
How concerning is Burrow’s calf injury?
nbc_pft_phinspatsv2_230918.jpg
18:34
McDaniel, Dolphins ushering in new era of football
nbc_pft_superlatives_230918.jpg
12:18
Week 2 superlatives: Allen bounces back vs. LV
