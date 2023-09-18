Watch Now
Chargers, Jets have bad games in Week 2
Dan Patrick takes a look at NFL teams who had it worse in Week 2, including another close loss for the Chargers and Jets confusing game plan with Zach Wilson at the helm.
Who will get touches for Steelers vs. Browns?
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down the fantasy options at play in Week 2's Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring the Panthers against the Saints and Steelers against the Browns.
Is Herbert or Staley more to blame for LAC losses?
Ross Tucker joins Dan Patrick to talk about not putting too much weight on 0-2 teams' playoff chances and who is responsible for the Los Angeles Chargers' two close losses.
Watch Chubb, Robinson for MNF player props
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher take a look at the DraftKings Sportsbook props for Monday’s slate of games as the Panthers take on the Saints and the Browns visit the Steelers.
Fantasy fallout from Barkley, Montgomery injuries
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down the Geno Smith’s big game, Saquon Barkley’s ankle injury, Puka Nacua’s huge target share and more.
Evans, Mostert highlight Weekend Warriors
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss the players who dominated Week 2 in fantasy football, from Mike Evans to Nico Collins. They also evaluate Justin Fields and the other players who have them worried.
Burrow’s struggles, reinjury raise concerns
Matthew Berry explains why he isn’t panicking about Joe Burrow and the Bengals and evaluates the Week 2 fantasy football takeaways from the Ravens, Chiefs and Jaguars.
Should Chiefs be ‘worried’ with offense thus far?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Kansas City Chiefs' performance vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars and question if the team should be worried with its offensive output through two weeks.
Seahawks survive Lions’ late-game comeback
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recap the Seattle Seahawks' Week 2 victory over the Detroit Lions, which featured Tyler Lockett's near-turnover on the game-winning touchdown.
Barkley injured, Commanders squeak by Broncos
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Saquon Barkley's injury in the Giants' win vs. the Cardinals, as well as the Commanders defeating the Broncos with a controversial no-call to end the game.
How concerning is Burrow’s calf injury?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Baltimore Ravens' Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and what Joe Burrow's tweaked calf means for the team moving forward.
McDaniel, Dolphins ushering in new era of football
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Miami Dolphins' Sunday night victory over the New England Patriots and how Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Mike McDaniel have created one of the league's most dynamic offenses.
Week 2 superlatives: Allen bounces back vs. LV
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their superlatives for the second week of the NFL season, featuring Josh Allen's bounce-back performance vs. the Raiders and Mike Evans' big day for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.