Everything on the table for Belichick's future
Albert Breer of Monday Morning Quarterback joins Dan Patrick to discuss a handful of NFL topics including the future of Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots, Deshaun Watson's output with the Browns, and more.
Jets’ Breece Hall is burning hot going into Week 6
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the emergence of Jets running back Breece Hall and whether or not Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis should remain in your lineups.
Jaguars at disadvantage vs. Colts in Week 6
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew take an early look at the Week 6 betting lines and share why the Colts hold a slight advantage over the Jaguars heading into their Week 6 matchup.
Ride Jaguars’ Lawrence against Colts in Week 6
Matt Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew play a game of "Keep it open or Close it out" with Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Bills RB James Cook and several other players.
How Richardson’s injury affects Colts in fantasy
Matt Berry and the Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the injury to Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson and how it could impact the roster moving forward.
How Kelce, Watson injuries impact fantasy rosters
Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew discuss the injuries to Travis Kelce and Deshaun Watson and how they could impact fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 6.
Could 2023 be year to redefine OPOY, MVP awards?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the latest Offensive Player of the Year odds from Draftkings Sportsbook, hopeful that 2023 could be the year to redefine what the award (and the MVP award) mean.
How Purdy dissected Cowboys’ defense in Week 5
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a closer look at Brock Purdy's passing chart from Week 5 against the Cowboys and shed light into how he thrives in Kyle Shanahan's offense.
Jaguars on ‘upward trajectory’ after beating Bills
Chris Simms is high on the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 25-20 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.
Garrett: I ‘don’t buy’ system QB talk around Purdy
Dan Patrick chats with Jason Garrett about Caleb Williams' soaring NFL Draft stock, Drake Maye, Brock Purdy's impressive 'feel for the game' and his time as the Cowboys head coach.
Top impact players in Giants vs. Bills
Pro Football Focus breaks down the players to watch in the Week 6 SNF matchup between the Bills and Giants, including Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs for Buffalo and Adoree' Jackson and Dexter Lawrence for New York.
PFT Draft: Teams needing moves pre-trade deadline
From the Jets to the Chiefs, Mike Florio and Charean Williams spell out which teams should really make transactions ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
How will Kelce’s ankle hold up on a short week?
Travis Kelce practiced Tuesday ahead of TNF against the Broncos despite his ankle injury, and Mike Florio and Charean Williams lay out why if there’s any doubt about his ankle, the TE should sit in Week 6.