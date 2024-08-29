Watch Now
Week 1 moments Galaxy Brains is most excited for
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss the things they're most excited about for Week 1 of the NFL season.
Mahomes on his evolution in the NFL
Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes sits down with Chris Simms to talk about the stages of his development playing in the National Football League and where he thinks he needs to improve.
Mahomes-Reid connection strong heading into season
Patrick Mahomes talks with Chris Simms about his relationship with Andy Reid, how the Chiefs turned around the 2023 season to win the Super Bowl and where his creativity comes from.
Garrett: Patriots making the right call with QBs
Jason Garrett joins Dan Patrick to talk about Jacoby Brissett getting the starting quarterback nod over Drake Maye and the intricacies of NFL playcalling.
Which backup QB plays first: Fields or Maye?
Dan Patrick breaks down the starting quarterback battles in the Pittsburgh Steelers' and New England Patriots' camps, and gives his best guess as to which backup, Justin Fields or Drake Maye, sees the field first.
Best bets: NFL regular-season passing leader
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers make their picks for the NFL regular season passing leader in 2024.
Rodgers lurks as potential fantasy league winner
Matthew Berry runs through his final tier of 2024 fantasy football quarterbacks, including Aaron Rodgers' upside returning from an Achilles tear to lead the talented Jets offense.
Who are the Tier 1 fantasy quarterbacks in 2024?
Matthew Berry lays out what makes Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes the cream of the crop in his 2024 fantasy football quarterback rankings.
Jackson, Murray & Richardson offer massive upside
Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray and Anthony Richardson didn't quite make Matthew Berry's top tier of 2024 fantasy football quarterbacks, but their running ability could translate to elite production.
Daniels could end up top 5 fantasy football QB
Matthew Berry dives into the risk and reward each quarterback offers in his third tier of fantasy football rankings.
Williams the best late QB pick in fantasy drafts?
Caleb Williams stands out among a crowd of pocket passers in Tier 4 of Matthew Berry's 2024 fantasy football quarterback rankings.
Fields will have ‘a package of plays’
While Mike Tomlin is “completely comfortable” with Russell Wilson’s mobility, Mike Florio and Charean Williams map out what type of plays will best suit Justin Fields.