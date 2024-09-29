 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
International player takes shot at American, quickly deletes tweet
Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar wins world championships road race, completes cycling’s rare triple crown
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET - Practice
3 key storylines for today’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal3_240929.jpg
Solanke notches Tottenham’s third v. Man United
nbc_golf_schefflerbunker_240929.jpg
Scheffler dunks it from bunker at Presidents Cup
nbc_pl_totgoal2_240929.jpg
Kulusevski volleys Spurs 2-0 ahead of Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
International player takes shot at American, quickly deletes tweet
Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar wins world championships road race, completes cycling’s rare triple crown
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET - Practice
3 key storylines for today’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal3_240929.jpg
Solanke notches Tottenham’s third v. Man United
nbc_golf_schefflerbunker_240929.jpg
Scheffler dunks it from bunker at Presidents Cup
nbc_pl_totgoal2_240929.jpg
Kulusevski volleys Spurs 2-0 ahead of Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Allen, Harrison Jr. lead Week 4 player props

September 29, 2024 12:55 PM
Matthew Berry & Co. reveal their favorite bets for the Week 4 slate on DraftKings Sportsbook, including looks at Marvin Harrison Jr. and two plays for the Bills and Ravens on SNF.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_damarhamlinintshort_240928.jpg
8:05
Hamlin details his road back to football
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_damarhamlinint_240928.jpg
23:59
Hamlin embracing each chapter of his story
Now Playing
nbc_dps_cowboysgiantsrecap_240927.jpg
8:23
DAL needs work after Week 4 win to contend for SB
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dkhighspread_240927.jpg
3:56
Analyzing NFL Week 4 matchups with highest spreads
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_week4preview_240927.jpg
11:47
Breaking down Week 4’s highest scoring games
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dannyseg_240927.jpg
5:03
Tucker, Atwell, Fant top underrated players
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_injuries_240927.jpg
9:37
Collins, Johnson highlights NFL Week 4 injuries
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_giantscowboys_240927.jpg
17:19
How Dallas’ poor defense is impacting Lamb
Now Playing
nbc_dps_marksanchez_240927.jpg
14:57
Williams and the Bears offense a work in progress
Now Playing
nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
2:40
What’s at stake for Bills, Ravens on SNF in Week 4
Now Playing
nbc_pft_parsons_240927.jpg
6:26
What Parsons’ injury means for Cowboys’ defense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_backfieldsv2_240927.jpg
12:57
Cowboys, Giants have clear backfield concerns
Now Playing