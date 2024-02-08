Watch Now
Trying to nail Super Bowl Gatorade bet
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher use the DraftKings Sportsbook to analyze some non-game action Super Bowl prop bets, including Gatorade bath color and Las Vegas landmarks shown on the broadcast.
How Notre Dame jump prepared Hartman for NFL
Former Notre Dame QB prospect Sam Hartman joins the FFHH crew to discuss his experience at the Senior Bowl, developing as a player, playing with Joe Alt and more.
How Osborn, Vikings handled QB upheaval
Vikings WR K.J. Osborn stops by the show to chat about his time in Minnesota, predict the outcome of Super Bowl LVIII and look back on how the Vikings handled losing Kirk Cousins in the middle of the season.
Smith breaks down McCaffrey, Pacheco’s games
Emmitt Smith explains what makes Christian McCaffrey such a unique weapon at running back, analyzes the difference at the position in the era of committees, names his skill position Mount Rushmore and more.
Crosby: Chiefs’ culture keeps them on top
Raiders’ DE Maxx Crosby discusses how the Chiefs’ institutional knowledge helps them stay successful, breaks down the art of trash talking in the NFL, and talks Antonio Pierce getting the Las Vegas head coach job.
Ryan ‘incredibly impressed’ with Purdy’s play
Matt Ryan stops by the FFHH set in Las Vegas to offer his thoughts on how Super Bowl LVIII might play out, what makes Kyle Shanahan an effective play caller, how the Falcons distributed their touches in 2023 and more.
Owens: Purdy must take what Chiefs give him
Terrell Owens reviews how San Francisco played against Detroit in the NFC Championship, shares what they need to do to defeat the Chiefs, reveals his top wideouts right now, and which current QB he'd like to play with.
Barkley appreciates ‘passion’ of fantasy owners
New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley joins Happy Hour to discuss the 'Danny Cutlets' madness of last season and the inner workings of fantasy football for fans.
Moore breaks down his chemistry with Fields
Chicago WR D. J. Moore joins Happy Hour to discuss his relationship with Justin Fields, what the Bears might do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and what to expect from next season.
Glazer details path as a mental health advocate
Longtime NFL reporter Jay Glazer joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to discuss his efforts advocating for mental health awareness and his own journey before looking ahead to Super Bowl LVIII.
Rice creating own legacy with competitive juice
Brenden Rice discusses battling for draft positioning at the Senior Bowl, playing with Caleb Williams and the advice he has gotten from his father, legendary NFL receiver Jerry Rice.
Kincaid eager to ‘attack offseason’ with Bills
Buffalo Bills standout TE Dalton Kincaid joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to reflect on his rookie season, how he acclimated to an NFL offense and handling Buffalo's midseason OC change.
Pollard’s go-to order at family’s BBQ restaurant
Tony Pollard stops by the FFHH set to chat about how he's feeling physically after overcoming his injury, what he's looking for in free agency, Dak Prescott, his go-to order at his family's barbecue restaurant and more.