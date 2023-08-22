 Skip navigation
Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Leftovers & Links: A young coach in his second season? History says success awaits Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame
nbc_golf_gt_womenspicks_230822.jpg
Suzann Pettersen makes four captain’s picks for European Solheim Cup team
Betts_USA.jpg
Betting Baseball: NL MVP and CY Young Races

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_flowers_230822.jpg
Can Flowers become Ravens’ top receiver in 2023?
nbc_ffhh_howell_230822.jpg
Howell rising up Berry’s quarterback rankings
nbc_golf_gt_pettersenint_230822.jpg
Pettersen wants ‘feisty, energetic’ Solheim team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Clemson v Notre Dame
Leftovers & Links: A young coach in his second season? History says success awaits Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame
nbc_golf_gt_womenspicks_230822.jpg
Suzann Pettersen makes four captain’s picks for European Solheim Cup team
Betts_USA.jpg
Betting Baseball: NL MVP and CY Young Races

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_flowers_230822.jpg
Can Flowers become Ravens’ top receiver in 2023?
nbc_ffhh_howell_230822.jpg
Howell rising up Berry’s quarterback rankings
nbc_golf_gt_pettersenint_230822.jpg
Pettersen wants ‘feisty, energetic’ Solheim team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Why Dotson is an underrated fantasy option at WR

August 22, 2023 01:09 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers break down Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson's fantasy outlook and the running back matchup brewing between Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr.
nbc_ffhh_flowers_230822.jpg
3:15
Can Flowers become Ravens’ top receiver in 2023?
nbc_ffhh_howell_230822.jpg
7:14
Howell rising up Berry’s quarterback rankings
nbc_berry_draft_230821.jpg
17:27
Seven habits of highly effective fantasy drafters
nbc_berry_elliotv2_230821.jpg
13:50
Buying Elliott as all-down contributor for NE?
nbc_berry_spears_230821.jpg
5:02
TEN’s Spears has fantasy value as Henry’s backup
nbc_berry_williams_230821.jpg
8:38
Warren pushing Harris for carries in PIT backfield
nbc_ffhh_mariota_230818.jpg
5:57
Mariota causes concern if Hurts goes down
howell_(1).jpg
8:57
Fantasy Mailbag: Best 2-QB league draft strategy?
nbc_ffhh_tightendrank_230818.jpg
20:45
Kelce a tier above the rest in Berry’s TE rankings
Armstead.jpg
10:26
Armstead questionable for Week 1; CLE in trouble?
ja'marr chase.jpg
22:50
Berry’s WR rankings headlined by Jefferson, Chase
Amon-Ra St. Brown
15:35
St. Brown, Burks, Gage hurt in rough week for WRs
