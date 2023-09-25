Watch Now
Pickett: Steelers are more dangerous when balanced
Levi Wallace, T.J. Watt and Kenny Pickett join Melissa Stark to reflect on the game-winning interception, explain why it was a collective team effort and share how the Steelers are finding their offensive identity.
Up Next
Heyward: Steelers did ‘unbelievable’ job preparing
Heyward: Steelers did 'unbelievable' job preparing
Cam Heyward joins the PSNFF crew to provide insight from the sidelines for how the Steelers set themselves up to succeed ahead of their Week 3 SNF matchup against the Raiders.
Peterson: Steelers love playing ‘bully ball’
Peterson: Steelers love playing 'bully ball'
Patrick Peterson joins the PSNFF crew to explain why there's no where else he'd rather play, what makes Mike Tomlin 'different,' how Kenny Pickett has impressed him and more.
Highlights: Steelers grind out SNF win vs. Raiders
Highlights: Steelers grind out SNF win vs. Raiders
The Steelers found momentum early and plowed through the entire game to hold off a late push from the Raiders and earn a 23-18 win on SNF.
Adams logs second TD of night vs. Steelers
Adams logs second TD of night vs. Steelers
Jimmy Garoppolo slips a pass through to Davante Adams for the TD, giving the Raiders life in the fourth quarter against the Steelers.
Week 3 recap: Dolphins, Cardinals shock everyone
Week 3 recap: Dolphins, Cardinals shock everyone
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Matthew Berry dive into Week 3, where the Dolphins nearly broke an NFL record, the Cardinals defeated the Cowboys and more.
Speed Round: NFL Week 3 panic meter (1-10)
Speed Round: NFL Week 3 panic meter (1-10)
The FNIA crew reveal their panic levels for Sean Payton, the Minnesota Vikings, Justin Fields, the Jacksonville Jaguars and more following Week 3 of the NFL season.
Pickett connects with Freiermuth to extend lead
Pickett connects with Freiermuth to extend lead
Kenny Pickett threads a pass to Pat Freiermuth in the back left corner of the end zone to extend the Steelers’ lead to 23-7 late in the third quarter against the Raiders.
Chargers, Herbert ‘bail out’ Staley
Chargers, Herbert 'bail out' Staley
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley's decision to go for it on fourth down from his own 24-yard line scratched a lot of heads and the FNIA panel gives credit to his players for pulling off the win.
Achane, IND-BAL OT top DraftKings Crowning Moments
Achane, IND-BAL OT top DraftKings Crowning Moments
Matthew Berry reviews several large payouts from Week 3, led by De'Von Achane's to score 3+ TDs and Colts-Ravens to go to overtime in DraftKings Crowning Moments.
Cardinals neutralize Parsons to upset Cowboys
Cardinals neutralize Parsons to upset Cowboys
The FNIA crew react to the Arizona Cardinals pulling off the upset against the Dallas Cowboys and look at how they put defensive star Micah Parsons in compromising positions.
Mahomes, Jones lead KC to dominant win over CHI
Mahomes, Jones lead KC to dominant win over CHI
The FNIA crew review Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and others in the Kansas City Chiefs' dominant Week 3 win and discuss the continued struggles for the Chicago Bears.