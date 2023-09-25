 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: SEP 24 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Bubba Wallace laments final restart at Texas
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Texas proves to be “long terrible day” for Martin Truex Jr.
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
What drivers said after the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_camheywardint_230924.jpg
Heyward: Steelers did ‘unbelievable’ job preparing
nbc_psnff_petersonint_230924.jpg
Peterson: Steelers love playing ‘bully ball’
nbc_snf_pitvslvlites_230924.jpg
Highlights: Steelers grind out SNF win vs. Raiders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: SEP 24 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Bubba Wallace laments final restart at Texas
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Texas proves to be “long terrible day” for Martin Truex Jr.
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
What drivers said after the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_camheywardint_230924.jpg
Heyward: Steelers did ‘unbelievable’ job preparing
nbc_psnff_petersonint_230924.jpg
Peterson: Steelers love playing ‘bully ball’
nbc_snf_pitvslvlites_230924.jpg
Highlights: Steelers grind out SNF win vs. Raiders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Pickett: Steelers are more dangerous when balanced

September 24, 2023 11:48 PM
Levi Wallace, T.J. Watt and Kenny Pickett join Melissa Stark to reflect on the game-winning interception, explain why it was a collective team effort and share how the Steelers are finding their offensive identity.
Up Next
nbc_psnff_camheywardint_230924.jpg
1:04
Heyward: Steelers did ‘unbelievable’ job preparing
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_petersonint_230924.jpg
5:28
Peterson: Steelers love playing ‘bully ball’
Now Playing
nbc_snf_pitvslvlites_230924.jpg
0:48
Highlights: Steelers grind out SNF win vs. Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_snf_lvadamstd2_230924.jpg
0:42
Adams logs second TD of night vs. Steelers
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebeesfull_230924.jpg
30:29
Week 3 recap: Dolphins, Cardinals shock everyone
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_speedround_230924.jpg
10:18
Speed Round: NFL Week 3 panic meter (1-10)
Now Playing
nbc_snf_pitpattd_230924.jpg
0:46
Pickett connects with Freiermuth to extend lead
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_lacmin_230924.jpg
2:56
Chargers, Herbert ‘bail out’ Staley
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_draftkingscrowning_230924.jpg
1:10
Achane, IND-BAL OT top DraftKings Crowning Moments
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_cardscowboys_230924.jpg
3:23
Cardinals neutralize Parsons to upset Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_chikc_230924.jpg
4:26
Mahomes, Jones lead KC to dominant win over CHI
Now Playing
Zach_Wilson.jpg
3:16
Are Jets in free fall after loss to Patriots?
Now Playing