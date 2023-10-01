Watch Now
Injury bug bites the AFC North in Week 4
Mike Florio walks through the litany of Week 4 injuries to hit the AFC North: the Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins; Pittsburgh Steelers' Kenny Pickett; and Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett and Deshaun Watson.
White, Judon among injuries coming out of Week 4
Mike Florio provides injury updates on Tre'Davious White, who's being evaluated for an Achilles injury, Matthew Judon, who left the game with an elbow injury, and more.
Lyles talks Olympics, world records before KC-NYJ
Reigning World Champion track and field sprinter Noah Lyles joins the FNIA crew to discuss his future, world record title, the Olympics and more.
Nacua takes responsibility for Stafford’s injury
Mike Florio provides an update on Matthew Stafford’s injury, as well as why Puka Nacua believes he played a role in the process.
Heyward: Steelers did ‘unbelievable’ job preparing
Cam Heyward joins the PSNFF crew to provide insight from the sidelines for how the Steelers set themselves up to succeed ahead of their Week 3 SNF matchup against the Raiders.
Peterson: Steelers love playing ‘bully ball’
Patrick Peterson joins the PSNFF crew to explain why there's no where else he'd rather play, what makes Mike Tomlin 'different,' how Kenny Pickett has impressed him and more.
Week 3 recap: Dolphins, Cardinals shock everyone
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Matthew Berry dive into Week 3, where the Dolphins nearly broke an NFL record, the Cardinals defeated the Cowboys and more.
Speed Round: NFL Week 3 panic meter (1-10)
The FNIA crew reveal their panic levels for Sean Payton, the Minnesota Vikings, Justin Fields, the Jacksonville Jaguars and more following Week 3 of the NFL season.
Chargers, Herbert ‘bail out’ Staley
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley's decision to go for it on fourth down from his own 24-yard line scratched a lot of heads and the FNIA panel gives credit to his players for pulling off the win.
Achane, IND-BAL OT top DraftKings Crowning Moments
Matthew Berry reviews several large payouts from Week 3, led by De'Von Achane's to score 3+ TDs and Colts-Ravens to go to overtime in DraftKings Crowning Moments.
Cardinals neutralize Parsons to upset Cowboys
The FNIA crew react to the Arizona Cardinals pulling off the upset against the Dallas Cowboys and look at how they put defensive star Micah Parsons in compromising positions.
Mahomes, Jones lead KC to dominant win over CHI
The FNIA crew review Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and others in the Kansas City Chiefs' dominant Week 3 win and discuss the continued struggles for the Chicago Bears.