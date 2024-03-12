 Skip navigation
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two
Reading between the lines from Monahan’s vague presser
THE PLAYERS Championship - Preview Day Two
Monahan defends signature events: ‘It’s early days’
2024 PGA Championship - Previews
PGA field should expect pristine conditions at Valhalla

nbc_pl_2robbies_mcuveverton_240312.jpg
Ten Hag ‘is not the right man’ for Man United
nbc_golf_monahanresign_Qs_240312.jpg
Monahan: ‘I am the right person’ to lead PGA Tour
nbc_golf_monahansignature_240312__986705.jpg
Monahan unpacks world tour idea, signature events

Barber gets 'visceral' on Barkley leaving Giants

March 12, 2024 11:25 AM
Dan Patrick is joined by Tiki Barber as they unpack the heated exchange with Barber and Saquon Barkley regarding Barkley leaving the Giants to play for the Eagles.
nbc_fnia_fastorytime_240312.jpg
10:46
FNIA Storytime: Free agency and recruiting tales
nbc_fnia_speedround_240312.jpg
11:11
Speed Round: Free Agency Day 1 best, worst moves
nbc_fnia_rbsdominating_240312.jpg
3:51
Running backs dominate NFL Free Agency Day 1
nbc_fnia_eaglesdiscussion_240312.jpg
5:53
Eagles on ‘next level’ after adding Barkley, Huff
nbc_fnia_qbcarousel_240312.jpg
16:06
NFL QB carousel: Cousins, Wilson, Mayfield
nbc_pft_minshew_240312.jpg
2:29
Minshew was ‘destined to be a Raider’
nbc_pft_dakprescott_240312.jpg
3:10
Dak sues over alleged $100 million extortion plot
nbc_pft_aaronjones_240312.jpg
1:47
Jones gets ‘a little extra juice’ with Vikings
nbc_pft_wilkins_240312.jpg
4:48
LV levels up with ‘difference-maker’ in Wilkins
nbc_pft_joemixon_240312.jpg
2:31
Mixon will have options despite badly timed cut
nbc_pft_brycehuff_240312.jpg
4:36
Huff takes ‘cutting-edge’ talents to Philadelphia
nbc_pft_ekeleredwards_240312.jpg
3:32
Ekeler will give the Commanders ‘a little sizzle’
