Barber gets 'visceral' on Barkley leaving Giants
Dan Patrick is joined by Tiki Barber as they unpack the heated exchange with Barber and Saquon Barkley regarding Barkley leaving the Giants to play for the Eagles.
FNIA Storytime: Free agency and recruiting tales
Chris Simms and Devin McCourty share recruiting and free agency stories, including how Simms landed at Texas and McCourty's experience in NFL free agency in 2015 with the Patriots.
Speed Round: Free Agency Day 1 best, worst moves
Devin McCourty and Chris Simms explore how the Packers made some of the strongest transactions, while the Dolphins were at the other end of the scale and the Giants flew under the radar.
Running backs dominate NFL Free Agency Day 1
Devin McCourty and Chris Simms discuss their favorite reported deals among running backs from Day 1 of NFL Free Agency, including Saquon Barkley to the Eagles and Josh Jacobs to the Packers.
Eagles on ‘next level’ after adding Barkley, Huff
Devin McCourty and Chris Simms explore how Howie Roseman managed to reportedly sign Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff away from the New York Giants and Jets as free agency began.
NFL QB carousel: Cousins, Wilson, Mayfield
Devin McCourty joins Chris Simms to unpack the QB moves from early free agency and question whether Kirk Cousins and the Falcons or Russell Wilson and the Steelers are closer to a Super Bowl right now.
Minshew was ‘destined to be a Raider’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms why the Raiders reportedly agreeing to a two-year deal with Gardner Minshew allows them to take a tactical approach to the QB position.
Dak sues over alleged $100 million extortion plot
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Dak Prescott’s decision to turn the tables in response to previously receiving a letter seeking settlement of a potential claim for sexual assault.
Jones gets ‘a little extra juice’ with Vikings
Mike Florio and Chris Simms like Aaron Jones' fit with the Minnesota Vikings, as the former Packers running back is reportedly joining Green Bay's NFC North rivals on a one-year pact.
LV levels up with ‘difference-maker’ in Wilkins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how Christian Wilkins will be a force on the field in Las Vegas, after the DT reportedly agreed to a four-year deal, and how he’ll complement Maxx Crosby and more.
Mixon will have options despite badly timed cut
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess the Bengals' backfield picture and Joe Mixon's future after Cincinnati released their longtime running back.
Huff takes ‘cutting-edge’ talents to Philadelphia
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into why Bryce Huff will thrive with the Eagles on his reported three-year deal and how his relentless pressure sets him apart from the pack.