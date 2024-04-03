Watch Now
Can Durant be both a GOAT and a journeyman?
Michael Smith, Michael Holley and Natalie discuss Kevin Durant being booed in his return to Oklahoma City, and how Warriors fan might react to a Durant return.
‘Huge win’ for women’s basketball in Elite Eight
The Brother from Another crew breaks down the record-breaking viewership numbers from the women's Elite Eight matchups, which prove that women's basketball is worth the investment.
Bills are reportedly trading Diggs to Texans
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react in live time to the Bills reportedly trading WR Stefon Diggs to the Texans, and discuss the impact on both Buffalo and Houston next season.
Has Mulkey protected Reese in her career?
Natalie joins Brother from Another to unpack Kim Mulkey's controversial nature in the wake of the L.A. Times and Washington Post stories, specifically in terms of loyalty to players like Angel Reese.
Inside Bears intriguing strategy for No. 9 pick
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Bears' "empowering, inclusive" strategy for deciding what to do with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and reveal what they would do.
Is McCarthy’s rise on draft boards deserved?
Michael Holley dives into JJ McCarthy's rise on draft boards and whether he should be picked higher than other QB prospects, and Michael Smith expresses his intrigue for the former Michigan signal caller.
Why to root for ‘circumstantial’ QB Darnold
Michael Smith is on a "crusade" to contextualize QBs performances, so he explains why he believes Sam Darnold can be successful as the starter in Minnesota despite what his career statistics suggest.
Morris giving Falcons new identity next season
Michael Smith explains why he is high on new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, while Michael Holley expresses some of his concerns about Atlanta's potential.
Smith: Mulkey owes Washington Post an apology
Michael Smith explains why The Washington Post's reporting on Kim Mulkey was "fair" despite some expecting the story to be a "hit piece."
LeBron on future: ‘I don’t have much time left’
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react to LeBron James' recent comments regarding the future of his career and discuss if he's looking for "his flowers" before retirement.
Mulkey, Van Lith call out LA Times column
Michael Smith and Michael Holley dive into the LA Times column about LSU women's basketball, analyzing Kim Mulkey's comments on it and what made the controversial story so jarring.
Burns’ success leads men’s NCAA Tourney storylines
Michael Smith and Michael Holley run through the biggest storylines of the men's NCAA Tournament, including the rise of D.J. Burns and Zach Edey's domination.