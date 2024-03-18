 Skip navigation
Top News

Fairleigh Dickinson v Prairie View A&amp;M
Betting on Cinderella: Top 5 Upsets since 2018
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 05 Dayton at Saint Louis
March Madness Round of 64 Best Bets: Drake vs Wazzu, Dayton vs Nevada, Akron, and More!
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
Stock Up, Stock Down: Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry big winners after free agency

Top Clips

nbc_roto_baseballjudge_240318.jpg
Is Judge an injury concern in 2024?
nbc_cbb_gbghbrackettalk_240318.jpg
Which Big Ten team goes deepest in NCAA tourney?
nbc_nas_bristolreview_240318.jpg
NASCAR tire falloff at Bristol created unique race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Fairleigh Dickinson v Prairie View A&amp;M
Betting on Cinderella: Top 5 Upsets since 2018
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 05 Dayton at Saint Louis
March Madness Round of 64 Best Bets: Drake vs Wazzu, Dayton vs Nevada, Akron, and More!
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
Stock Up, Stock Down: Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry big winners after free agency

Top Clips

nbc_roto_baseballjudge_240318.jpg
Is Judge an injury concern in 2024?
nbc_cbb_gbghbrackettalk_240318.jpg
Which Big Ten team goes deepest in NCAA tourney?
nbc_nas_bristolreview_240318.jpg
NASCAR tire falloff at Bristol created unique race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Fields will 'supplant' Wilson in Steelers offense

March 18, 2024 11:14 AM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss all of the changes within the Pittsburgh Steelers, including why Smith believes there are "better days ahead" for Justin Fields alongside veteran QB Russell Wilson.
nbc_bfa_donaldretires_240318.jpg
11:15
Measuring Donald, Brady is a ‘flawed comparison’
nbc_bfa_bearsdraftoptions_240318.jpg
11:56
Williams might not be a ‘lock’ for No. 1 pick
nbc_bfa_fieldspotential_240318.jpg
12:15
Why Fields will be PIT starting QB by season’s end
nbc_bfa_queentosteelersv2_240313.jpg
10:01
Steelers show urgency with offseason moves
nbc_bfa_offsznmoves_240313.jpg
2:41
Vikings are a good ‘landing spot’ for Darnold
nbc_bfa_fawinners_240313.jpg
5:09
Falcons, Texans among early free agency winners
nbc_bfa_henrysignstoravens_240313.jpg
6:20
Henry is the ‘perfect fit’ for the Ravens offense
nbc_bfa_cowboyspatient_240313.jpg
14:48
Lack of free agent moves won’t define Cowboys
nbc_bfa_eaglesoffsznmoves_240313.jpg
11:27
Eagles are ‘offseason Super Bowl winners’ again
nbc_bfa_brittreid_240311.jpg
7:52
‘Silence is deafening’ from Chiefs on Britt Reid
nbc_bfa_chiefs3peat_240311.jpg
3:11
Does Jones deal solidify Chiefs’ three-peat?
nbc_bfa_wilsontopit_240311.jpg
4:13
Wilson ‘doesn’t have to cook’ in Pittsburgh
