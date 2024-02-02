Six Nations highlights: Ireland 38, France 17

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Supercross
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 5 in Detroit: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2023 WM Phoenix Open - Round Three
WM Phoenix Open full field: Scheffler seeks three-peat
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 31 Northwestern at Purdue
Northwestern coach Collins receives $5,000 fine, public reprimand from Big Ten after ejection

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_scottieschefflerintv_240202.jpg
Scheffler reflects on ‘quality’ Round 2 at Pebble
nbc_golf_pga_abergintvv2_240202.jpg
Åberg holding strong after 7-under round at Pebble
nbc_golf_pga_justinthomasrd2intv_240202.jpg
Conditions at Pebble feeding into JT’s creativity

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Supercross
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 5 in Detroit: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2023 WM Phoenix Open - Round Three
WM Phoenix Open full field: Scheffler seeks three-peat
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 31 Northwestern at Purdue
Northwestern coach Collins receives $5,000 fine, public reprimand from Big Ten after ejection

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_scottieschefflerintv_240202.jpg
Scheffler reflects on ‘quality’ Round 2 at Pebble
nbc_golf_pga_abergintvv2_240202.jpg
Åberg holding strong after 7-under round at Pebble
nbc_golf_pga_justinthomasrd2intv_240202.jpg
Conditions at Pebble feeding into JT’s creativity

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Six Nations highlights: Ireland 38, France 17

February 2, 2024 05:13 PM
Ireland dominates France to claim an emphatic victory in Six Nations Championship action.