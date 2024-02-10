 Skip navigation
SX 2024 Rd 06 Glendale Carson Mumford Mitchell Oldenburg track walk.jpg
Live Supercross Round 6 coverage from Glendale
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-WOMEN-AND-GIANT SLALOM
Lara Gut-Behrami passes absent Mikaela Shiffrin in World Cup overall standings
GOLF-EPGA-UAE
Meronk says Ryder Cup snub ‘probably’ pushed him to LIV

nbc_pl_nfnew_guimaraesgoal2_240210.jpg
Guimaraes rockets Newcastle 3-2 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_nfnew_odoigoal_240210.jpg
Hudson-Odoi makes it 2-2 for Forest v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_nfnew_schargoal_240210.jpg
Schar powers Newcastle 2-1 in front of Forest

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Elanga's nutmeg equalizes for Forest v. Newcastle

February 10, 2024 01:01 PM
A picture-perfect pass from Morgan Gibbs-White catches Anthony Elanga in stride for a lovely finish to put Nottingham Forest back on level terms against Newcastle at the City Ground.
