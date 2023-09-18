Watch Now
Are Man United failing to develop under ten Hag?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Mario Melchiot and Darren Lewis debate how loud the alarm bells should sound at Manchester United after another demoralizing defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford.
Paul Burmeister, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe have a roundtable discussion regarding Chelsea's rebuild project under Mauricio Pochettino following a sluggish start to the season.
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Mario Melchiot and Darren Lewis can't wait for high-flying archrivals Arsenal and Tottenham to lock horns in the latest edition of the north London derby this Saturday.
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Mario Melchiot and Darren Lewis are enjoying the Premier League's generous portions of added time, which have yielded incredible late drama so far this season.
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Mario Melchiot and Darren Lewis analyze the state of limbo Chelsea find themselves in as they pursue a long-term project and immediate success under Mauricio Pochettino.
Lee Dixon joins Robbie Mustoe to share their takeaways from Arsenal's narrow 1-0 win over Everton, including the brewing battle between the sticks between David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale.
Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon try to make sense of why Chelsea couldn't muster a single goal despite their dominance against Bournemouth.
Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon marvel at Manchester City and Erling Haaland's ability to seize control of the match against West Ham even after the Irons landed the opening blow.
Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon discuss the adjustments Jurgen Klopp made at halftime to ignite Liverpool's comeback win over Wolves at Molineux.
Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon debate how much Manchester United's off-field distractions are leaking onto the pitch after Erik ten Hag's squad suffered a harrowing 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton.
Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon dig through the many facets of Tottenham's red-hot start and discuss whether Ange Postecoglou's squad can sustain their form over the course of the season.
Robbie Mustoe explains why West Ham United's James Ward-Prowse is his underappreciated performer of the week following his performance against Manchester City.