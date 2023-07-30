 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_sww4x100m_worlds_230730_1920x1080_2250170435732.jpg
U.S. wins three golds to end swim worlds as duel in the pool rivalry resurfaces
nbc_nas_hamlinwins50essay_230728.jpg
NASCAR Cup drivers react to Denny Hamlin’s move to beat Kyle Larson at Pocono
CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-WOMEN-STAGE7-PODIUM
Demi Vollering wins Tour de France Femmes

Top Clips

nbc_pl_avlvbre_dasilvaintv_230730.jpg
Dasilva ‘buzzing’ from goal against Aston Villa
nbc_mlb_angelsjays_merrifieldrbi_230730.jpg
Merrifield singles to get Blue Jays on the board
nbc_pl_avlvbre_baptistgoal_230730.jpg
Baptiste slots home equalizer against Aston Villa

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Cash completes Villa's comeback against Brentford

July 30, 2023 12:41 PM
After going down 2-0 to Brentford, Aston Villa completes their comeback thanks to Matty Cash's goal to give the Villians a 3-2 lead in the Premier League Summer Series.
nbc_pl_avlvbre_dasilvaintv_230730.jpg
1:54
Dasilva ‘buzzing’ from goal against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlvbre_baptistgoal_230730.jpg
1:00
Baptiste slots home equalizer against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlvbre_diabygoal_230730.jpg
0:58
Diaby puts Villa on level terms with Brentford
nbc_pl_avlvbre_konsagoal_230730.jpg
1:02
Konsa gives Villa life against Brentford
nbc_pl_avlvbre_dasilvagoal_230730.jpg
1:10
Brentford’s Dasilva scores a worldie against Villa
nbc_pl_avlvbre_penalty_230730.jpg
2:11
Mbeumo’s penalty gives Brentford lead over Villa
nbc_pl_markintv_230730.jpg
1:13
Flekken: Brentford ‘trusting the process’
nbc_pl_cashintv_230730.jpg
1:33
Cash explains how Emery approaches training
nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230728.jpg
3:23
De Zerbi lists key takeaways from Brighton’s loss
nbc_pl_newvbha_howeintv_230728.jpg
2:15
Howe praises Anderson’s recent run of form
nbc_pl_summerseries_newvbhasecondgoalv2_230728.jpg
1:03
Anderson pulls Newcastle level against Brighton
nbc_pl_summerseries_newvbhahl_230728.jpg
8:53
Extended Highlights: Brighton 1, Newcastle 2
