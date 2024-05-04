 Skip navigation
Top News

Kentucky Derby
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse
SX 2024 Rd 13 Jett Lawrence riderless bike.jpg
LIVE: Monster Energy Supercross Round 16 coverage from Denver: Jett Lawrence paces Qualification 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Los Angeles Dodgers v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Future Best Bets for CY Young: Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers and Corbin Burnes, Orioles

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcwol_alvarezgoal_240504.jpg
Rodri, Álvarez link up for another Man City goal
nbc_horse_kornackiderby_240504.jpg
Kentucky Derby ‘winning genes’ with Steve Kornacki
nbc_horse_thomasrhettintv_240504.jpg
Rhett: 150th Kentucky Derby is ‘a blast’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Haaland scores early penalty for Manchester City

May 4, 2024 12:46 PM
An early foul on Rayan Aït-Nouri gives Erling Haaland a chance to take the lead for Manchester City as he secures the penalty.
