Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Burnley Matchweek 12
Arsenal finish with 10 men but pick up three points following a 3-1 victory over Burnley at the Emirates in Matchweek 12.
Solanke doubles Bournemouth’s lead over Newcastle
Dominic Solanke scores his second goal of the second half as the Cherries take a commanding 2-0 lead over Newcastle at the Vitality.
Solanke stuns Newcastle as Cherries take 1-0 lead
Dominic Solanke ends the stalemate as Bournemouth takes a surprise 1-0 lead over Newcastle thanks to a clinical near-post finish from the Cherries' 26-year-old striker.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Everton MWK 12
Look back on Everton's impressive performance against Crystal Palace, where the Toffees won a five-goal thriller at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 12.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Luton Town MWK 12
Victor Lindelof saves the day for Erik ten Hag and Manchester United as he provides the difference for the Red Devils in a hard fought win over Luton Town at Old Trafford.
Warnock: Man United ‘don’t have answers’
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Stephen Warnock reflect on Manchester United's narrow 1-0 win over Luton Town, and explain why they're not high on the Red Devils despite the win.
Vieira sent off for dangerous tackle v. Burnley
Arsenal go down to 10 men after Fabio Vieira receives a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Burnley's Josh Brownhill at the Emirates.
Gueye gives Everton 3-2 lead v. Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace get the wind knocked out of them following Idrissa Gueye's go-ahead goal to make it 3-2 for the Toffees at Selhurst Park.
Edouard erases Everton’s lead over Palace
Odsonne Edouard takes his time and slots home Crystal Palace's second of the evening to bring his side level at 2-2 against Everton at Selhurst Park.
Zinchenko’s acrobatic effort puts Arsenal 3-1 up
Oleksandr Zinchenko times his volley perfectly as he finds the back of the net to give Arsenal a two-goal cushion against Burnley at the Emirates.
Saliba makes it 2-1 for Arsenal against Burnley
Arsenal retake the lead just a few minutes after Burnley's equalizer thanks to William Saliba's towering header from a corner kick at the Emirates.
Brownhill equalizes for Burnley against Arsenal
Josh Brownhill has silenced the Arsenal faithful at the Emirates by scoring Burnley's equalizer early in the second half.