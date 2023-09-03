 Skip navigation
Top News

Utah State v Iowa
College Football Week 2 Best Bets: Iowa vs Iowa State
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
The Walker Cup - Day Two
Tenacity wins the day – and for Americans, the 49th Walker Cup
Spain's Aleix Espargaro wins the 2023 Catalunya MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro wins MotoGP Catalunya GP; race marred by violent first lap crash for Francesco Bagnaia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indy_palouintv_230903.jpg
Palou adds 2023 IndyCar championship to 2021 title
nbc_indy_palouwins_230903.jpg
Palou wins in Portland for second IndyCar title
nbc_pl_2robbies_mustoe_230903.jpg
Gilmour ‘absolutely perfect’ for Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Utah State v Iowa
College Football Week 2 Best Bets: Iowa vs Iowa State
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
The Walker Cup - Day Two
Tenacity wins the day – and for Americans, the 49th Walker Cup
Spain's Aleix Espargaro wins the 2023 Catalunya MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro wins MotoGP Catalunya GP; race marred by violent first lap crash for Francesco Bagnaia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indy_palouintv_230903.jpg
Palou adds 2023 IndyCar championship to 2021 title
nbc_indy_palouwins_230903.jpg
Palou wins in Portland for second IndyCar title
nbc_pl_2robbies_mustoe_230903.jpg
Gilmour ‘absolutely perfect’ for Brighton

Watch Now

Eze 'the new Wilfried Zaha' at Crystal Palace

September 3, 2023 05:17 PM
Robbie Earle explains why Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze is his most underappreciated performer of the week following his standout performance for Crystal Palace in a 3-2 win over Wolves.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robbies_mustoe_230903.jpg
1:14
Gilmour ‘absolutely perfect’ for Brighton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_allgoalsmw04_230903.jpg
20:14
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 4
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tacticssession_230903.jpg
4:54
How Rice is taking Arsenal to ‘the next level’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_haagintv_230903.jpg
2:23
Ten Hag on what went wrong for Man Utd v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_riceintv_230903.jpg
1:43
Rice emotional after game-winning goal v. Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_230903.jpg
2:19
Arteta loved Arsenal’s ‘determination’ v. Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_230903.jpg
4:46
Lowe Down: Arsenal will win the PL before Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_230903.jpg
7:12
PL Update: Rice heroics leads Arsenal past Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsmuhl_230903.jpg
13:31
Highlights: Arsenal 3, Manchester United 1
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalars3mu1_230903.jpg
1:50
Jesus secures three points for Arsenal v. Man Utd
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalars2mu1_230903.jpg
1:57
Rice becomes Arsenal hero with goal v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_emeryintv_230903.jpg
3:06
Emery: Villa ‘weren’t clinical’ against Liverpool
Now Playing