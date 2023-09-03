Watch Now
Highlights: Arsenal 3, Manchester United 1
Relive Arsenal's dramatic victory over Manchester United at the Emirates, where Declan Rice became a hero for his new club with a stoppage time winner.
Up Next
PL Update: Rice heroics leads Arsenal past Man Utd
PL Update: Rice heroics leads Arsenal past Man Utd
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap a chaotic day in the Premier League, including Arsenal's storybook comeback win against Manchester United and Liverpool's dominant display against Aston Vila.
Jesus secures three points for Arsenal v. Man Utd
Jesus secures three points for Arsenal v. Man Utd
Gabriel Jesus sends the Arsenal faithful in attendance at the Emirates into a delirious state with the Gunners' third goal to beat Manchester United.
Rice becomes Arsenal hero with goal v. Man United
Rice becomes Arsenal hero with goal v. Man United
Declan Rice's first goal for Arsenal comes at the perfect time as he scores the go-ahead goal for the Gunners in the 96th minute to lead Manchester United at the Emirates.
Emery: Villa ‘weren’t clinical’ against Liverpool
Emery: Villa 'weren't clinical' against Liverpool
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery reflects on his side's 3-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.
Klopp: Villa win ‘an important sign’ for Liverpool
Klopp: Villa win 'an important sign' for Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises his players for their performance against Aston Villa and shares his takeaways from his side's 3-0 win at Anfield.
Hodgson: Palace ‘nowhere near’ where we want to be
Hodgson: Palace 'nowhere near' where we want to be
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson shares the pros and cons of his team's 3-2 win over Wolves at Selhurst Park.
O’Neill shares frustrations after loss to Palace
O'Neill shares frustrations after loss to Palace
Wolves manager Gary O'Neill speaks to the media following his side's 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3, Wolves 2
Extended Highlights: Crystal Palace 3, Wolves 2
Odsonne Edouard's double was enough to secure three points for Crystal Palace in a five-goal thriller against Wolves at Selhurst Park.
Odegaard responds for Arsenal v. Man United
Odegaard responds for Arsenal v. Man United
Just moments after Marcus Rashford's opening goal for Manchester United, Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard equalizes for the Gunners in the first half at the Emirates.
Rashford opens the scoring for Man Utd v. Arsenal
Rashford opens the scoring for Man Utd v. Arsenal
Kai Havertz's giveaway leads to Manchester United's counter attack where Marcus Rashford doesn't waste his opportunity in front of goal to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead at the Emirates.
Cunha pulls one back for Wolves v. Crystal Palace
Cunha pulls one back for Wolves v. Crystal Palace
Matheus Cunha's towering header helps reduce Wolves' deficit to Crystal Palace in the dying stages of their fixture at Selhurst Park.