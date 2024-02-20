Watch Now
Manchester United 'were wasteful' v. Luton Town
Julia Stuart, Darren Bent, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Julien Laurens analyze Manchester United's lackluster performance in a 2-1 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Matchweek 25.
Kelleher: Klopp has 'given me belief' at Liverpool
Caoimhin Kelleher speaks with Pro Soccer Talk's Joe Prince-Wright to discuss his recent run in the Liverpool squad due to Alisson's injury, the Carabao Cup final, his relationship with Jurgen Klopp, and more.
Will Luton Town, Everton survive relegation?
Julia Stuart, Darren Bent, Shaun Wright-Phillips, and Julien Laurens assess the current relegation battle in the Premier League following Matchweek 25.
Guardiola: Toney is a 'master player'
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recaps his side's 1-0 win over Brentford at the Etihad behind Erling Haaland's second-half winner.
Analyzing Wolves' success under O'Neil
Leon Osman, Leroy Rosenior, and Fara Williams take a deep dive into Wolves' recent success, spearheaded by manager Gary O'Neil who only took the job a matter of days before the start of the season.
PL Update: Manchester City edge past Brentford
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Brentford and reflect on Erling Haaland's game-winning performance at the Etihad.
Liverpool must 'use their squad' amidst injuries
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham discuss Liverpool's home matchup against Luton Town, Liverpool's injuries this season and which players need to step up.
Bobb reflects on his first Premier League start
Oscar Bobb speaks to the media following his first Premier League start for Manchester City and analyzes his team's 1-0 victory over Brentford at the Etihad.
Frank 'incredibly proud' of Brentford despite loss
Brentford manager Thomas Frank praises his players for their gritty performance against Manchester City despite the 1-0 loss at the Etihad.
Akanji credits Man City's patience v. Brentford
Manuel Akanji shares his main takeaways from Manchester City's 1-0 win over Brentford at the Etihad.
Haaland secures Man City's victory v. Brentford
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham recap Manchester City's 1-0 win over Brentford, courtesy of an Erling Haaland-winner in the second half.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Brentford Matchweek 25
Brentford's defense held strong in the first half, but Erling Haaland would not be denied as he secured three points for Manchester City at the Etihad to keep pace with the top of the table.