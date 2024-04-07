 Skip navigation
Connecticut v Iowa
Iowa vs South Carolina LIVE: Score, game news, stats, highlights for 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball National Championship
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O'Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
2022 World Rowing Championships
Kara Kohler leads Olympic rowing trials winners, eyes second medal

McBurnie stuns Chelsea to bring Blades level
McBurnie stuns Chelsea to bring Blades level
Porro's volley gives Spurs 3-1 lead v. Forest
Porro’s volley gives Spurs 3-1 lead v. Forest
nbc_pl_totvandevengoal_240407.jpg
Van de Ven’s rocket gives Spurs the lead v. Forest

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Connecticut v Iowa
Iowa vs South Carolina LIVE: Score, game news, stats, highlights for 2024 NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
2022 World Rowing Championships
Kara Kohler leads Olympic rowing trials winners, eyes second medal

nbc_pl_shuche_mcburniegoal_240407.jpg
McBurnie stuns Chelsea to bring Blades level
nbc_pl_totporrogoal_240407.jpg
Porro’s volley gives Spurs 3-1 lead v. Forest
nbc_pl_totvandevengoal_240407.jpg
Van de Ven’s rocket gives Spurs the lead v. Forest

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Madueke powers Chelsea 2-1 in front of Blades

April 7, 2024 01:58 PM
Noni Madueke takes it himself and blasts his effort into the back of the net to put the Blues 2-1 ahead of the Blades in the second half at Bramall Lane.
nbc_pl_shuche_mcburniegoal_240407.jpg
2:11
McBurnie stuns Chelsea to bring Blades level
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totporrogoal_240407.jpg
1:12
Porro’s volley gives Spurs 3-1 lead v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totvandevengoal_240407.jpg
1:40
Van de Ven’s rocket gives Spurs the lead v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfwoodgoal_240407.jpg
1:02
Wood equalizes for Nottingham Forest v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfmurilloowlgoal_240407.jpg
1:25
Murillo’s own goal gives Tottenham a 1-0 v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuche_boglegoal_240407.jpg
1:13
Bogle blasts Sheffield United level v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shuche_silvagoal_240407.jpg
0:55
Silva tucks away Chelsea’s go-ahead goal v. Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mulivpostgame_240407.jpg
3:30
Liverpool’s title hopes take a hit after 2-2 draw
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mulivhl_240407.jpg
15:15
Extended HLs: Man United v. Liverpool Matchweek 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muliv_salahgoal_240407.jpg
2:37
Salah’s penalty puts Liverpool level v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muliv_mainogoal_240407.jpg
1:33
Mainoo’s screamer puts Man Utd ahead v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muliv_fernandesgoal_240407.jpg
1:26
Fernandes chips Kelleher from midfield
Now Playing