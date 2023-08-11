 Skip navigation
Top News

Issam Asinga
Issam Asinga, youngest to break 10 seconds in 100m, provisionally suspended
AUTO: JUL 30 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard
Saturday Indianapolis Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
2023 USATF Outdoor Championships
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to miss world championships with minor knee issue

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalmc1bur0_230811.jpg
Haaland gives Man City early lead against Burnley
nbc_pl_dudeperfect_230811.jpg
Dude Perfect ‘fell in love’ with Burnley
nbc_pl_jjwatt_230811.jpg
Watt ‘excited’ for Burnley’s Premier League return

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

nbc_pl_goalmc1bur0_230811.jpg
Haaland gives Man City early lead against Burnley
nbc_pl_dudeperfect_230811.jpg
Dude Perfect ‘fell in love’ with Burnley
nbc_pl_jjwatt_230811.jpg
Watt ‘excited’ for Burnley’s Premier League return

Watch Now

Ornstein details Kane's reported deal to Bayern

August 11, 2023 02:11 PM
David Ornstein joins the desk to explain how Harry Kane's reported transfer to Bayern Munich from Tottenham came to fruition.
Up Next
nbc_pl_goalmc1bur0_230811.jpg
1:08
Haaland gives Man City early lead against Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_dudeperfect_230811.jpg
2:27
Dude Perfect ‘fell in love’ with Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jjwatt_230811.jpg
2:43
Watt ‘excited’ for Burnley’s Premier League return
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moisescaicedo_230811.jpg
3:10
Ornstein: Caicedo transfer saga is ‘extraordinary’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2reverton_230808.jpg
2:40
Everton lack depth, quality entering new season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rmancityexpectations_230808.jpg
8:36
Can Man City follow up treble with PL four-peat?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totorche_230808.jpg
12:26
Are Spurs or Chelsea the tougher rebuilding job?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rnonbigsix_230808.jpg
12:57
Most exciting non Big Six club this season?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rpromotedclubs_230808.jpg
12:25
How will newly promoted clubs fare this PL season?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rwestham_230808.jpg
2:41
Are West Ham setting Moyes up to fail this season?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rtitlechallengers_230808.jpg
31:20
Who can challenge Man City for 2023-24 PL title?
Now Playing
nbc_pst_chelivpreview_230808.jpg
9:13
Chelsea, Liverpool clash with early point to prove
Now Playing