Top News

nbc_pft_bucswin_240116.jpg
2023-2024 NFL Divisional Round Schedule: TV/live stream info, dates, times, and more
nbc_fnia_lionsfeature_240119.jpg
What NFL playoff games are on today: Divisional Round Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Petra Vlhova suffers season-ending knee injury in giant slalom fall

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usasvn_240120.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Slovenia (En Español)
nbc_mcbb_duqvsjoeshl_240120.jpg
MBB Highlights: Hawks hang on to top Dukes
nbc_gc_halsuttonintv_240120.jpg
Sutton: Burke Jr. was a ‘protector’ of golf

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

PL Update: Toney lifts Brentford past Forest

January 20, 2024 03:02 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe recap Ivan Toney's man of the match performance for Brentford in a dramatic win over Nottingham Forest, and analyze Arsenal's dominant victory over Crystal Palace.
nbc_pl_brenfpostgameanalysis_240120.jpg
1:20
Can Toney lead Bees through relegation battle?
nbc_pl_toneyintv_240120.jpg
2:00
Toney after Brentford’s win v. Forest: ‘I’m back’
nbc_pl_brenf_240120.jpg
12:40
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Forest Matchweek 21
nbc_pl_bregoal3_240120.jpg
2:10
Maupay drills Brentford in front of Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_240120.jpg
1:04
Wood heads Forest level against Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_240120.jpg
1:13
Mee’s header gives Brentford 2-1 lead v. Forest
nbc_pl_bregoal1_240120.jpg
1:15
Toney’s free kick puts Brentford level v. Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoal1_240120.jpg
1:36
Danilo’s volley gives Forest lead v. Brentford
nbc_pl_openingchat_240120__168606.jpg
6:08
How will Everton, Forest survive with new charges?
nbc_pl_arscp_hodgsonpostgame_240120.jpg
4:26
Hodgson: Palace were ‘outplayed’ against Arsenal
nbc_pl_arscp_arsenalanalysis_240120.jpg
1:03
Arsenal back on track after win v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_arscp_trossardpostgame_240120.jpg
2:23
Trossard: Arsenal reconnected during break
