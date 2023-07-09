Chun aces par-3 fifth at U.S. Women's Open

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 23 at Southwick
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Orioles activate infielder Ryan Mountcastle from 10-day IL after stint with vertigo
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix at CTMP
Highlights: Nationals power past the Rangers
Meneses hits his fourth home run of the series
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Motocross 2023: Results and points after SuperMotocross Round 23 at Southwick
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Orioles activate infielder Ryan Mountcastle from 10-day IL after stint with vertigo
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix at CTMP
Highlights: Nationals power past the Rangers
Meneses hits his fourth home run of the series
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Chun aces par-3 fifth at U.S. Women's Open
July 9, 2023 04:09 PM
In Gee Chun aces the par-3 fifth from 154 yards out during Round 4 of the U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach.
Close Ad