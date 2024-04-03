 Skip navigation
Top News

2021 Masters
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Pre-Masters shakeups with McIlroy and JT
Valero Texas Open - Previews
With trip to Butch Harmon, late Augusta arrival, Rory McIlroy hopes for Masters success
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
‘Underdog’ Hannah Darling grabs Augusta National Women’s Amateur lead

Top Clips

nbc_golf_leeinterview_240403.jpg
Lee supports sister Minjee at T-Mobile Match Play
nbc_pl_update_240403.jpg
PL Update: Manchester City rout Aston Villa
nbc_nas_hendricktop5_240403.jpg
Hendrick Motorsports’ top moments at Martinsville

Watch Now

LSU star Reese declares for WNBA draft

April 3, 2024 05:10 PM
Natalie Esquire and Zena Keita react to the news that Angel Reese has declared for the WNBA draft, including her transition from college to the pros and what she can still improve in her game.