Commanders vs Giants Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury Update, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Washington Commanders travel to MetLife to take on the New York Giants after the stunning Hail Mary over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

These teams met in Week 2 and the Commanders won, 21-18 in a game that featured seven field goals, three touchdowns, two failed two-point conversions, and a missed extra point.

Washington is 6-2 and flying high on the season. The Commanders and rookie QB Jayden Daniels have been one of the most electric teams to watch and that continued with a walk-off Hail Mary that will likely cap off Daniels’ Rookie of the Year campaign in style. The Commanders remained undefeated at home (4-0), but are 2-2 on the road this season as they ready to face the Giants.

New York is 2-6 on the year and enters on a three-game losing streak to the Bengals (17-7), Eagles (28-3), and Steelers (26-18). The Giants’ offense has failed to reach 20 points in six of eight games with the two Overs coming as wins. New York is still searching for its first home win on the season (0-4) and will look to avenge the Week 2 loss at Washington.

Game Details and How to watch the New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM EST

· Site: MetLife Stadium

· City: East Rutherford, NJ

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Giants vs. Commanders

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Giants (+170), Commanders (-205)

Spread: Commanders -4 (-110)

Total: 44.0

The preseason look-ahead line was New York -1.5, so the Commanders are gaining respect week by week. Bettors are siding with a healthy Jayden Daniels on the road over Daniel Jones and the total has slightly been bet up from 42 to 44.0.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Giants to cover and the first half to feature points between the Washington and New York:

“In the Week 2 meeting between the Giants and Commanders, there were 21 points scored in the first half and 38 in the game, cashing both Unders, mostly due to Giants blunders.

The two combined for eight field goals, three touchdowns, a missed extra point, and two failed two-point conversions. New York missed the extra point and both two-point conversions, but had both touchdowns (Washington made 7 field goals).

Daniel Jones has gotten better throughout the season and with Malik Nabers back from injury, the Giants should be able to move the ball a little easier and the public will be all over the Commanders after the Hail Mary.

I think the Giants to cover the +4 is a sharp bet and the first half over 22.5 is a look as well.”

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders team stats, betting trends

New York is 3-5 ATS this season, including a 1-3 ATS and 0-4 ML mark as the home underdog.

Washington is an NFL-best 7-1-1 ATS this season and 4-0 ATS and on the ML as a favorite.

The Commanders are 2-1-1 ATS on the road this season and have not been road favorites yet.

The Under has hit in two straight Washington games after the Over was on a 4-0 run.

The Giants are 6-2 to the Under this season, including 4-0 to the Under at home.

Daniel Jones has not thrown a touchdown pass in three straight games.

Daniel Jones has thrown at least 200 passing yards in five of the last six games.

Jayden Daniels has thrown at least one touchdown pass in five of the past six games.

Jayden Daniels had a career-high 326 passing yards versus Chicago.

Brian Robinson Jr. had his touchdown streak of four games snapped last week.

Malik Nabers has at least 66 receiving yards in five of six games.

Quarterback matchup for Washington vs. New York

Commanders: Jayden Daniels – Daniels is the Rookie of the Year favorite and threw a Hail Mary touchdown with no time left to beat Chicago in his previous game. Daniels has 11 total touchdowns and two interceptions to go along with 2,160 total yards and an NFL-leading 71.8% completion percentage.

Giants: Daniel Jones - Danny Dimes has 1,891 total yards this season, but only six touchdown passes to five interceptions. With a 62.6% completion percentage, Jones has left much to be desired this season. Jones did toss 264 passing yards last week, which was the second-most all season.

Giants and Commanders injury update

The Commanders have two offensive linemen questionable for Sunday, Brandon Coleman and Cornelius Lucas.

For the Giants, five players are listed as questionable for Week 9, RB Tyron Tracy Jr., LB Ty Summers, CB Adoree Jackson, CB Cor’Dale Flott, and punter Jamie Gillan.

